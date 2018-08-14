Vienna tops 'world's most liveable city' ranking; Osaka 3rd, Tokyo 7th

Austria's capital Vienna has beaten Melbourne to be ranked the "world's most liveable city" in a new annual survey released Monday, ending the southern Australian city's seven-year reign.
It is the first time a European metropolis has topped the annual chart compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit which identifies the best urban playgrounds to live and work in.
Each year 140 cities are given scores out of 100 on a range of factors such as living standards, crime, transport infrastructure, access to education and healthcare, as well as political and economic stability.
Vienna scored a "near-ideal" 99.1, beating Melbourne into second place on 98.4. Japan's Osaka took third place.
Australia and Canada dominated the top 10, each boasting three cities. Australia had Melbourne, Sydney (5th) and Adelaide (10th) while Canada had Calgary (4th), Vancouver (6th) and Toronto (joint 7th).
"Those that score best tend to be mid-sized cities in wealthier countries," researchers said in their report.
They noted that several cities in the top 10 had relatively low population densities which fostered "a range of recreational activities without leading to high crime levels or overburdened infrastructure".
The Australian and Canadian cities in the top 10, for example, had an average of 3.2 and 4 people per square kilometer respectively, compared to a global average of 58.
Japan, which alongside Osaka boasted Tokyo in the top 10 (joint 7th), is the glaring exception to that rule with a nationwide urban average of 347 people per square kilometer but cities famed for their transport networks and living standards.
Copenhagen was the only other European city in the top 10 at 9th place.
Researchers said wealthy financial capitals such as Paris (19th), London (48th) and New York (57th) tended to be "victims of their own success" with higher crime rates and overstretched infrastructure dampening their appeal.
At the other end of the spectrum, the five worst cities to live in were Damascus at the bottom of the table followed by Dhaka, Lagos, Karachi and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.
The survey also looked at cities where long-term improvements had been made. Abidjan, Hanoi, Belgrade and Tehran saw the largest improvements in liveability over the last five years -- more than five percentage points.
Ukraine's Kiev, the capital of a European country wracked by political violence, civil war and the loss of Crimea to Russia, saw the largest drop in its liveability over the last five years (-12.6 percent).
Puerto Rico's San Juan -- which was devastated by a hurricane last year -- as well as Damascus and Caracas also saw steep drops over the same period.© 2018 AFP
Wellington
Congrats to Osaka and Tokyo, very well deserved!
smithinjapan
Wellington: "Congrats to Osaka and Tokyo, very well deserved!"
In what world? I believe this is the same survey group that was bought out partly by Sankei Shimbun, is it not? There is no way at all that Tokyo and Osaka should rank anywhere near the top 100 save for the categories of safety and transportation. They are easily among the most expensive places to live in the world -- particularly Tokyo, they are among the most crowded and population dense -- again, particularly Tokyo, they are not very green, there is little to no daycare available for kids, the pension system has all but dried up, taxes are high, health care is not bad but expensive, the air is not so great, and have you not noticed the weather lately? And in terms of danger, Tokyo and Osaka right #s 1 and 2 respectively in terms of world's most dangerous places for earthquakes, they are top for typhoons, and other natural disasters, and now, pretty much the world's longest fatal heatwave.
expat
No Japanese city should even be considered due to the non-existence of work-life balance and severe lack of personal space. Most livable? How about "Most Like an Ant Colony"?
WA4TKG
LMAO....ROFL....tell that to my friend who's from Shinjuku, that looks for an excuse to "Escape Japan"
and come to visit, every chance she gets.
Hallowed
Though Tokyo should be higher compared to the others on that list. Those others have shocking crime, terrible drivers, poor infrastructure, lower life expectancies, etc. I guess it is the Economist Intelligence Unit, so we can expect significant bias in the survey
Bintaro
I don't know what their definition of "liveable" is, but Tokyo and Osaka wouldn't come to my mind...
Wellington
smithinjapan: Nah, Osaka and Tokyo are miles safer than any other city on that list. Infrastructure is decades ahead; healthcare, education, public safety and utilities not even in the same league it's so far ahead. Terrorism fears in all those other cities as well as gun violence, mental health issues, political instability. Child safety far ahead. Life expectancy in a different decade. PISA results so far ahead you question the quality of those other countries.
A heat wave? Haha, what a joke. What about Australia right now with their once in a century drought? What about Canada with its weekly mass shootings and incompetent leadership?
Goodlucktoyou
Do they know Tokyo will have a M10 earthquake and tsunami and most food is iradiated?
Darmstadt
Yeah that list makes sense, although some of those non-Japanese cities have considerable crime and terrorism fears. I am doubtful of the infrastructure ratings of the Canadian and Aussie cities though, Australia can't even get its internet past 25mbs, how is its infrastructure rating so high?
Jimizo
This is definitely one of those stories where strange floods of thumbs up/down will come.
M3M3M3
Vienna is a well deserved first. Not the most exciting city for young people but perhaps that's what makes it so liveable.
Merryanne
Not sure how Sydney makes that list, it's the most unaffordable place on Earth with shocking public transport. Melbourne isn't too much different..
Strangerland
Sydney is definitely expensive, but other than that I can see the appeal. It’s pretty safe, good food, nice weather, decent public transport etc.
Tokyo is awesome. I’m surprised it’s not higher up. Safe, easy to get around, awesome food, and even though properly is expensive, it’s not as expensive as other cities on the list like Sydney, Melbourne and Vancouver. Not as good weather either though.