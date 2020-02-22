Virus cases jump to 346 in S Korea; China daily count drops

South Korea on Saturday reported a six-fold jump in viral infections in four days to 346, most of them linked to a church and a hospital in and around the fourth-largest city where schools were closed and worshipers and others told to avoid mass gatherings.
Initial infections were linked to China, but new cases in South Korea and Iran - where there have been four deaths - don't show a clear connection to travel there. In an emerging cluster of illnesses in northern Italy, the first to fall ill met with someone who had returned from China on Jan 21 without experiencing any symptoms of the new virus, health authorities said.
China said Saturday the daily count of new virus cases there fell significantly to 397, with another 109 people dying of the disease, most in the epicenter of Hubei province.
The new figures bring the total number of cases in mainland China to 76,288 with 2,345 deaths, as strict quarantine measures and travel bans continue to contain the disease that emerged in China in December and has since spread world-wide. The daily figure is down from 889 on Friday.
Of the 142 new cases in South Korea, 131 are from Daegu and nearby regions, which have emerged as the latest front in the widening global fight against COVID-19.
The World Health Organization warned that clusters not directly linked to travel, such as the ones in South Korea and Iran, suggest that time may be running out to contain the outbreak.
"The window of opportunity is still there. But our window of opportunity is narrowing," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "We need to act quickly before it closes completely."
Tedros singled out Iran's discovery of 18 cases and four deaths in two days - and that a traveler from Iran carried the virus to Lebanon, and another traveler from Iran to Canada.
"These dots are very concerning - take them as dots or trends," he said.
South Korea Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun started a government meeting on the health emergency Friday by saying, "We have entered an emergency phase."
"Our efforts until now had been focused on blocking the illness from entering the country," he said. "But we will now shift the focus on preventing the illness from spreading further in local communities."
Chung promised support to ease a shortage in hospital beds, medical personnel and equipment in Daegu, where the first case was reported on Tuesday. By Friday, the city of 2.5 million and its surrounding areas had 152, including South Korea's first two fatalities in Cheongdo hospital.
Nationwide, the numbers told of a ballooning problem. There were 20 new cases reported Wednesday, 53 on Thursday and 100 on Friday.
The central government declared a "special management zone" around Daegu, which didn't restrict movement of residents or supersede local officials' power but served as official recognition of the problem.
Most of those cases have been linked to a single house of worship, a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, where a woman in her 60s attended two services before testing positive for the virus.
About 1,000 others who attended services with the woman have been isolated in their homes for screening, and health authorities say they're trying to monitor thousands of other church members.
All 74 sites operated by the Shincheonji Church have been closed and worshipers have been told to instead watch services online for a sect whose leader claims to be an angel of Christ, but who is dismissed by many outsiders as a cult leader. Its teachings revolve largely around the Book of Revelation, a chapter of the New Testament known mostly for its apocalyptic foreshadowing.
Health and city officials say the woman eyed as a potential transmitter at the church had contact with some 1,160 people, both at the church and at a restaurant and a hospital where she was treated for injuries from a car accident.
"I hope South Korea will do everything to contain this outbreak at this early stage," Tedros said.
Usually bustling downtown streets of Daegu were nearly deserted as people wearing face masks lined up at clinics seeking testing. Crowds formed in supermarkets where shelves of ramen and curry were nearly bare. Eight hundred area schools, due to start a new academic year on March 2, delayed their openings by a week.
"Panic is taking hold," said Daegu resident Huh Mi-yeon. "People are scared of any situation where they would run into another person."
The first three cases in the country's 600,000-member military also sprung up on separate bases Friday, bringing added concern. A sailor on Jeju Island and an army officer in North Chungcheong province both tested positive. Both had made recent visits to Daegu, officials said. A third infection was reported in an air force officer who is based in Daegu but who had recently traveled to military headquarters in central South Korea, the defense ministry said, prompting the quarantine of 80 soldiers there.
Globally, more than 76,000 people have been infected in 27 countries, and more than 2,200 have died. Italian authorities say the number of people infected has more than quadrupled due to an emerging cluster of cases in the country's north. Many of the new cases represented the first infections in Italy acquired through secondary contagion and brought the country's total to 14 on Friday.
In the United States, 35 people have tested positive for the virus, including 18 who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan and one new case reported Friday in California.
The U.S. Department of State is advising citizens to reconsider cruises to or in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific Region. The spread of the virus is causing countries to implement strict screening procedures. The State Department warns that depending on local conditions, passengers could be unable to get off a ship or become subject to quarantine procedures.
sf2k
what is that going to do? Get Public Health professionals involved and deal with data
Aly Rustom
While SK's huge jump has been troubling, it is important to remember that the majority of the currently 634 confirmed cases including the 2 deaths on the so called international conveyance are Japanese and the gov needs to acknowledge that to keep the public better informed. Japan's cases, at a guess, are probably around 500. We need to stop this "international convenance" crap and start counting the cases here as domestic as they are in Japan's territory and could pose a risk. This is not the time to play politics.
I fear that this number will rise in Japan too with all the people disembarking and not being quarantined. J-gov's handling of this mess has been ABISMAL to say the least.
Yrral
People that been exposed, should be put in anti viral drugs as a prevented matter, the good news these people will not be traveling to America
Alex80
@Aly: how I said in another article, today I read this news about the cases around the world:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2020/01/countries-confirmed-cases-coronavirus-200125070959786.html
If you read it, they say the cases in the cruise ship are not considered Japanese cases according to the WHO guidance. I think Japanese cases will surge anyway, but I don't get why people don't want to be properly informed and create their own narrative. And I don't get why you are using this article about the situation in South Korea to speak about the Diamond Princess. There are many articles for that. About this article, the situation in East Asia is becoming serious also outside China. And since the article speaks about it a little bit, I am afraid for my Country, Italy. The cases aren't 14 but 16 in two different regions. Let's hope it will remain this way.
Peeping_Tom
"Japan's cases, at a guess, are probably around 500"
Well, you guessed it wrong.
As of 21/02/20, from Worldometer:
Korea - 205 cases
Japan- 108 cases
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-cases/#case-distribution-outside-china
A little less guess please; in a minute you're going to tell us this entire epidemic started in Japan.
Alex80
@Peeping_Tom: don't say these things, you want to defend Japanese government!!!!
Caliboy
While SK's huge jump has been troubling, it is important to remember that the majority of the currently 634 confirmed cases including the 2 deaths on the so called international conveyance are Japanese
Nonsense.
634 on the ship does not count and you know it.
Alex80
@Caliboy: despite we are trying to explain that by providing some sources, they don't understand. They don't want to understand.
Caliboy
For the record:
A total of 634 people on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama had tested positive for the virus as of February 21. Meanwhile, an elderly couple that was on the ship has died.
Japan does not include the people on board as part of its national tally, in accordance with WHO guidance. Japan's national tally is 93. An 80-year-old had also previously died from the virus.
Out of the 93
80 were either Chinese tourist or Japanese coming back from Wuhan,
Peeping_Tom
"634 on the ship does not count and you know it."
The graph on the link I've already posted is clear; Diamond Princess cases are counted separately.
And again:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-cases/#case-distribution-outside-china
Only some "guessers" want to tell us differently.
Alex80
@Tom: I think we must consider the WHO guidance obviously, not some "guessers", so we are wasting our time.
Peeping_Tom
I'm gonna guess:
South Korea has the most cases outside China.
Alex80
@Tom: well, obviously we must consider the WHO, it's so obvious, so we are wasting only our time. Since the article is about South Korea situation, only until some days ago it was praised as a model to fight the virus, despite some methods were considered not very democratic:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/south-korea-tracks-virus-patients-travelsand-publishes-them-online-11581858000
But it's obvious something went really wrong. :/
Peeping_Tom
"But it's obvious something went really wrong. :/"
So wrong they are now number 2 in infected cases, right after China.
John McCartney
Colds spread. Remember back when you were a kid? Its a wonder you survived isn't it? "Oh, but this is different!", you say? How is it different exactly? Yeah, it causes pneumonia and that's no fun. But can anyone provide some actual factual information? Most deaths are in Wuhan and most deaths are old people. Those are some facts for you. What they tell you is that China handled the whole situation so poorly and primarily simply because they even TRIED to handle it at all. Second is that if you are young to middle age and healthy you should treat this like any other cold/flu season.
kurisupisu
Interestingly, the Koreans are disinfecting public places which China had done.
I would like to see Japan do this too..
OssanAmerica
Wrong. "Japan's cases" as of this moment are 105 infections.
Infections on the Diamond Princess are not counted and categorized as "other".
South Korea now has 204 cases.
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
Alex80
I hope some people understand those numbers are human beings who are suffering, their nationality doesn't care. Those users that are playing with the statistics only for their agenda should reflect more.
John McCartney
@Peeping_Tom On your link, yes they are. But worldometers is not the end all, be all and the numbers do not tell the whole story.
See the thing is that the ship, despite quarantine, has been having significant contact with Japan and has been in Japanese waters for weeks for quarantine. One could also start labeling quarantined hospitals as separate. Would that clear up any confusion? Or is it the international nature of the ship that warrants this? Well, people from other nations elsewhere have also been repatriated. Look, whether one chooses to put the ship with or separate from Japan depends on their intents and purposes, some of which will be legit either way.
Jimizo
This is unhelpful. I get the sense you have got yourself into a real state over coronavirus, and it is concerning, but guesses and speculations aren’t doing anyone any favours.
Sorry if this sounds a bit irritable but I have a coworker who has been constantly telling us about stories she’s read telling her about what’s supposedly really going on.
As I said, unhelpful.
Alex80
@John: it's according to WHO guidance that the cases in the ship are separated cases, read the article that I linked. It's not a "personal choice". Sigh...
ropeman
142 new cases has been just reported now bringing total to 346. That's a huge spike in numbers.
John McCartney
I am not Japanese, nor am I South Korean. Nor is my nationality of a cruise ship. If I get Covid 19 in any of those places, where does my number go? Well that depends on what information you are trying to convey. And if I go back to my own country, what then? Do I become a case of my own country now? Does my number in the other place just vanish now? And I have not even gotten into what to do when it comes to listing death and recovery.
divinda
142 new cases today in S Korea, making their total 346.
And you know its now considered serious since Seoul has now even banned mass demonstrations... thats almost like banning kimchi.
Alex80
The infection inside the ship isn't indicative about the spread inside the Country, this is why the WHO considers those cases separated or it's a mess of numbers and ESPECIALLY it doesn't help to map the origin of the contamination that is the most important thing right now. The ship was already contaminated and as happens also with norovirus, the virus spread fast.
Alex80
Anyway I am sure enough it wasn't a good idea hosting that ship, and it will have some consequences in the next days INSIDE Japan.
Aly Rustom
I understand that. I also understand that MANY things the WHO does are politically motivated. I should know. My father worked for WHO his whole life. It was the only job he ever had.
I agree.
That's a fair point. Let me answer it. The title reads,
South Korea becomes newest front in shifting virus outbreak
Because I believe that it should be Japan that is the newest front in shifting virus outbreak not SK. If we count the ship, our numbers would be higher and we need to prepare for that.
Aly Rustom
Update- SK numbers have jumped to 346!
What is going on over there?!?!
Aly Rustom
Oh ropeman I just realized you reported that too. sorry. didn't see it before.
Jimizo
Take it easy. What do you want us to do? Get into the same state of panic you have got yourself into?
Aly Rustom
excellent excellent point. This is why I was so against the ship being classified by itself. It causes confusion. Moreover, we don't know the exact numbers of nationals from which country were infected. I personally think this was done for political reasons so the J-gov would not lose face, and it was reckless as it doesn't allow us to get a better picture.
Alex80
@Aly: contamination in South Korea increased by some hundreds in a couple of days. The Country had only 30 cases until 2-3 days ago. I don't doubt the situation can worse also in Japan, but currently the huge and sudden spike in numbers is in South Korea, and it's weird because it was VERY sudden. And all of this without any cruise ship.
Samit Basu
@Aly Rustom
Nothing. Korea is the only place where the government is actively tracing all those who have come in contact with prior positive cases.
In other word, the government people comes to your house and test you to confirm if you are infected even though you didn't know you were exposed to the virus.
While I was listening to BBC News during the morning commute, a medical export on air was praising the Korean handling of the corona virus containment while criticising Japan's, more specifically the Diamond Princess outbreak which was man-made.
Aly Rustom
That's an excellent point Alex, but I think Samit answered your post
I have a FEELING that if they did that here the number would be in the thousands.
You have to remember there is a political and economic element to this too
Alex80
@Aly: he didn't answer at all. That doesn't explain the sudden spike in two days. Also the Korean government admitted it failed.
Aly Rustom
This is the one I heard TODAY. Is this the one you were listening to?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8A9BT3lAGHU
The BBC has been pretty critical of Japan's handling of the ship in general, and they are right to be so.
Aly Rustom
Sure it does. That the Koreans are more vigorous in testing. We also saw a spike in Wuhan when THEY changed THEIR testing process.
Maybe. I can't comment on that as I haven't been following what they have been doing. I HAVE been following what the J- gov has been doing and what I can tell you is THEY definitely failed
Alex80
This article explains the situation in South Korea, how it was a failure and not a success how some people are trying to say here.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.businessinsider.my/coronavirus-cases-soar-south-korea-efforts-turn-containment-2020-2/amp/
If having almost 400 cases in a couple of days can be considered a success in preventing the spread, I don't know it. I get the feeling they were covering the real situation like ANY government does.
Samit Basu
@Alex80
It's not the case of hundreds of people checking into hospitals reporting sudden illness, it's the case of hundreds of people being told by the government that they could be infected, then confirmed by testing. As such, most people aren't even showing symptoms right now.
Alex80
By today, I mean Friday.
Alfie Noakes
Apparently Korean newspaper websites had no problem in discovering and printing the nationalities of everyone infected on the Diamond Princess.
Seems reasonable. I wonder why this wasn't done in Japan?
Yawn. Link to the Korean government admitting it "failed" please.
Aly Rustom
How do you know I was panicking? I was simply asking a question. Don't make assumptions about me.
Taking cheap shots and then getting upset when they get hurled back at you are both of the above
U 2
Alex80
Anf this is the article where they were praising themselves as a possible model for the world, written by a Korean person:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/south-korea-tracks-virus-patients-travelsand-publishes-them-online-11581858000
I am not saying anything that I didn't read.
Alex80
Again, which was the point of articles like the ones in the Wall Street Journal, praising the technology and presenting the Country like a model, if they didn't know the results of the tests yet, how Samir Basu implied? For this reason I am really confused about South Korea, unlike what Samit says, the situation doesn't make sense at all.
Aly Rustom
Well maybe they ARE a good model for the world. If EVERYONE did what they were doing, maybe ALL countries would see their numbers spike. Maybe we could learn from the SK model. YOU proved their point as did Samit
Aly Rustom
Sounds to me that they ARE the model of the world.
Alex80
@Aly: you are missing again the fact they were forced to admit Friday they failed. This conversation don't make sense anymore.
Alex80
The article where they finally accepted they failed:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.businessinsider.my/coronavirus-cases-soar-south-korea-efforts-turn-containment-2020-2/amp
Jimizo
@Aly Rustom
I was pointing out that you have been commenting almost non-stop on this topic with guesses, speculations and feelings on this and the tone seems to be panicky. If this is my mistake, point it out. There’s no need to tell people to go to Wuhan. I just think guessing and speculating that things are worse is unhelpful and causes panic. I honestly want to know what you think this achieves and how it is constructive. I’m honestly not trolling here.