Virus spreads to more countries as new cases slow in China

The coronavirus spread to ever more countries and world capitals Monday - and the U.S. death toll climbed to six - even as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in over a month.
A shift in the crisis appeared to be taking shape: Hundreds of patients were released from hospitals at the epicenter of the outbreak in China, while the World Health Organization reported that nine times as many new infections were recorded outside the country as inside it over the past 24 hours.
Alarming clusters of disease continued to swell in South Korea, Italy and Iran, and the virus turned up for the first time in New York, Moscow and Berlin, as well as Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Jordan and Portugal. The worldwide death toll topped 3,000 and the number of those infected rose to about 89,000 in 70 countries on every continent but Antarctica.
Global health officials sought to reassure the public that the virus remains a manageable threat.
"Containment is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Around the world, the crisis reshaped the daily routines of millions of people.
Across Japan, children stayed home after the government announced the closing of schools until April. In Paris, the galleries of the Louvre museum were off limits. With Israel holding a national election, special voting booths were set up for those under quarantine. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel was rebuffed by her interior minister when she extended her hand to greet him.
At the United Nations, officials said they were postponing a major conference on women that had been expected to bring up to 12,000 people from its 193 member countries to New York next week.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned that the world economy could contract this quarter for the first time since the international financial crisis more than a decade ago.
"Global economic prospects remain subdued and very uncertain," the agency said.
Nevertheless, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared nearly 1,300 points as stocks roared back from a seven-day rout on hopes that central banks will take action to shield the global economy from the effects of the outbreak.
Health officials in Washington state, where a particularly troubling cluster of cases surfaced at a nursing home outside Seattle, said that four more people had died from the coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the U.S. to six, all in Washington. New cases were also reported in New Hampshire and New York.
In Seattle, King County Executive Dow Constantine declared an emergency and said the county is buying a hotel to be used as a hospital for patients who need to be isolated.
"We have moved to a new stage in the fight," he said.
Over 100 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., more almost certain in the coming weeks. Thousands of test kits were on their way to state and local labs, and new guidelines intended to expand screening were put in place.
"In this situation, the facts defeat fear. Because the reality is reassuring. It is deep-breath time," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
The message was echoed by global health officials, who said they were encouraged that even in some countries that had taken far less aggressive measures than China's, the virus remains largely in check.
Because the virus is not transmitted as easily as the flu, "it offers us a glimmer ... that this virus can be suppressed and contained," said Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief.
China reported just 202 new cases, its lowest daily count since Jan. 21, and the city at the heart of the crisis, Wuhan, said 2,570 patients were released. At the largest of 16 temporary hospitals that were rapidly built in Wuhan in response to the outbreak, worries over the availability of supplies and protective gear eased, along with the pressure on the medical staff.
Dr Zhang Junjian, who leads a temporary hospital in Wuhan with a staff of 1,260, said optimism is high that the facility will no longer be needed in the coming weeks.
But in other places, problems continued to multiply.
South Korea, with the worst outbreak outside China, reported 599 new cases, bringing the total to 4,335. The death toll rose to 26.
In Iran, a confidant of Iran's supreme leader died from the virus. The Islamic Republic confirmed 1,501 cases and 66 deaths, but many believe the true number is larger. Its reported caseload surged more than 250% in just 24 hours.
Italy's caseload rose to 2,036, including 52 deaths. Officials said it could take up to two weeks before they know whether measures including quarantining 11 towns in northern Italy are slowing the spread of the virus.
In the U.S., meanwhile, four Americans exposed to the virus aboard a Japanese cruise ship were released from quarantine in Nebraska after testing negative.
One of them, Jeri Seratti-Goldman of Santa Clarita, California, said leaving the hospital was bittersweet, because her husband remained quarantined. Another, Joanne Kirkland of Knoxville, Tennessee, said: "My only question is, will my friends shun me after this?"
Yubaru
But Trump said it was very, very, much under control! He said he was responsible for keeping everyone safe and there is no problem!
This just has to be "fake news" Trump is NEVER wrong!
Burning Bush
Trump can’t stop all deaths in a country of 350 million.
But he can manage this situation and reassure the population.
Tesla stock jumped 10% yesterday in one day. The markets aren’t worried about Corona it seems.
zichi
VP Pence has got it!
Photo of VP Pence and the task force in prayer to God for the coronavirus.
https://www.rawstory.com/2020/03/we-are-so-screwed-photo-of-pence-praying-with-coronavirus-task-force-draws-criticism-from-the-left-praise-from-the-right/
PTownsend
So far I've not read any 'official' account saying whether this is a pandemic.
One of the many unfortunate realities of this post-truth era when none - not one - of the globe's leaders can be trusted, and when media in all forms allow posters with zero knowledge of what might actually be going on to post opinions is that false info, fake news, alt facts, misinformation, slimed truths of all sorts can be easily spread. Spread like a virus. That there are states and organizations paying employees to further spread misinformation, usually intended for intellectually vulnerable audiences, is a reminder to check the source of what's posted.
extanker
I'm not religious, or even a fan of Pence, but why is this a problem if a religious person is seen praying for something? I don't really see why this is even in the news or why you think it's funny.
bass4funk
Comparing the amount of people living in the US to have 88 cases, 3 deaths and compare that to China that has 88,000 infected and who knows how many people have died considering the lack of transparency China is so famous for, we do have it more under control, generally speaking
bass4funk
Sorry, I meant 6 deaths, my bad.
ulysses
I am sure that’s great comfort to those who died and are infected!!
Kobe White Bar Owner
On a lighter note “ At Fashion Week in Paris, attendees greeted each other with elbow touches instead of kisses.” That’s pretty funny to imagine, sweety darling.
zichi
extanker
In private yes, but otherwise separation of church and state. He also forced the entire task force into prayer rather than free choice.
noriahojanen
SK has finally acknowledged that they have failed to prioritize the course of action. No matter how much they put emphasis on identifying and counting infection cases (which is responsible for a recent spike), it is almost meaningless without proper medical care and service capacity available at local hospitals.
klausdorth
Oh, well, Trump, Pence and the alike:
Here you can see again the great knowledge some of those folks got:
Tora
There is a simple explanation for the sudden explosion in world wide cases: People are beginning to show symptoms, and limited testing regimes have picked some of them up. The more you test, the more cases you find.
Unfortunately though, the fact is that it has been silently spreading for months. The majority have only slight symptoms (or even no symptoms) following what can extremely long incubation period, in which they are spreading the virus anyway.
Many of us therefore never even bother to get checked out, and carry on as usual when we feel slightly off. We have heard of multiple instances of this.
People who have been saying it is just like a normal cold are kind of right. If you're going to get it, you're going to get it.
The issue is now how to deal with it and concentrate on the upcoming 20% of serious cases. I'm actually beginning to think testing for it is a waste of time, since experts have been saying 40-70% of the world will get it anyway.
Best just try and prepare the best we can for the coming 20% of serious cases. The rest: if you have mild cold like symptoms, do stay away from the hospitals, and let them deal with the more serious cases (which is what governments have been asking people to do).
If the Chinese data is to be believed and cases have peaked there, that is excellent news, but the only reason they have contained it is due to the strict quarantines they implemented.
We are in for some tough times.
zichi
Trump stated a vaccine will be available in three months when in fact t will take at least one year.
Disillusioned
I just read a report from the WHO stating South Korea is winning the battle and controlling the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Japan is still dithering around as more and more cases are confirmed.
Yubaru
Seems that Trump is now on record as being the president for the largest fall in stock prices in US history!
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/27/investing/dow-stock-market-selloff/index.html
Akie
Disillusioned, SK does a good job. This is really about technology and determination of govt.
PTownsend
Over/under on how long it will take Trump to send a series of tweets blaming the Democrats?
Does anyone know whether Trump's hiding away ala Howard Hughes in one of his resort's germ-free safe rooms?
bass4funk
He did indeed say, it could take about a year. This is the problem with liberals and the media, they cherry pick the Presidents words as usual.
President Trump mused about finding a “cure” for the COVID-19 coronavirus and defended the safety of his campaign rallies ahead of a White House meeting with drug company leaders.
Trump is eager to halt a stock market panic and quiet Democratic criticism of his handling of the coronavirus as scientists warn the virus may have spread widely in the US, though there are fewer than 90 confirmed cases.
“We’re talking about a vaccine, maybe a cure, it’s possible, we’ll see about that,” Trump told reporters Monday morning. “We’ve asked them to accelerate whatever they’re doing in terms of a vaccine.”
Blacklabel
You missed the largest rise in history as well. Any reason you would mention one but not the other? Still hoping for coronavirus to help your politics?
Dow rallies 1,294 points, most in its history
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/02/investing/dow-stock-market-today/index.html
CrazyJoe
The tragic truth of infectious epidemics, more than other medical issues, is that stalwart individualism, the free market distribution of medical services, public health policy heavily determined by profiting providers, lack of long term social investment in resources and unproven theories of cause and treatment all fail when faced with the anonymous power of nature. In the end we may have to pay heavily for our shortsightedness.
Tora
@Yabaru
You trolling? LOL
Its just had its largest increase, too.