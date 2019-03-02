Warmbier's parents blame N Korea for son's death; Trump says his comments misinterpreted

Unlike President Donald Trump, Otto Warmbier's parents don't believe North Korea's leader.
The parents of the American college student who was sent home from North Korea in a vegetative state spoke out Friday, after Trump's comment this week that he takes Kim Jong Un "at his word" that he was unaware of any mistreatment during the young man's 17 months of captivity. Warmbier died at age 22 soon after his return in June 2017.
Fred and Cindy Warmbier, who have expressed appreciation of Trump in the past and were guests at his 2018 State of the Union address, said in a statement Friday they had been respectfully silent while Trump and Kim met in Vietnam.
But no longer.
"Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity," they said. "No excuses or lavish praise can change that."
Meanwhile, Trump said his view was being misinterpreted. Trump took to Twitter on Friday afternoon, saying: "Of course I hold North Korea responsible for Otto's mistreatment and death."
Trump praised the Warmbiers as "a tremendous symbol of strong passion and strength."
"I never like being misinterpreted, but especially when it comes to Otto Warmbier and his great family," he said.
"Remember, I got Otto out along with three others. The previous Administration did nothing, and he was taken on their watch," said the president.
"I love Otto and think of him often!", he added in his tweets, which made no mention of Kim.
Trump didn't walk back his earlier comments that he took Un "at his word" that he wasn't aware of how the Ohio young man was being treated during 17 months in captivity. Warmbier died soon after his 2017 release.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Friday on the Fox News show "America's Newsroom" that Trump has "deep affection" for the Warmbiers, shares their grief and agrees North Korea is responsible.
But, she said, Trump is saying "there's no indication Chairman Kim knew what happened to Otto Warmbier when it happened."
Democratic Sen Chuck Schumer, of New York, said in a tweet that Trump owes the Warmbiers an apology for "simply deciding to take a cruel and brutal dictator at his word."
Warmbier's parents have accused North Korea of torturing the University of Virginia student, who was detained for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster as he prepared to end a visit to the country with a tour group.
Fred Warmbier described to Fox News in 2017 Otto's condition when he returned: making an "involuntary, inhuman sound," ''staring blankly into space, jerking violently," and was blind and deaf, with his head shaved.
Doctors in Cincinnati said he had suffered severe brain damage, although they weren't sure what led to it. North Korea denied mistreating him, saying he fell into a coma that resulted from botulism and a sleeping pill.
A federal judge in December ordered North Korea to pay more than $500 million in a wrongful death suit filed by Warmbier's parents. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell harshly condemned North Korea for "barbaric mistreatment" of Warmbier.
During a news conference Thursday, Trump was asked if he and Kim had discussed Otto and whether he had asked the North Korean leader to take responsibility for what happened to him.
Trump said that "something very bad happened" to Warmbier, but that he didn't believe Kim knew about it or would have allowed it to happen.
"He tells me that he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word," Trump said.
Some people who have followed the Warmbiers' ordeal were stunned.
"Trump offers Warmbiers a slap in the face," read a headline on a column by Byron McCauley in The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, who like the Warmbiers lives in the Cincinnati area, has kept in contact with them since Otto's detention began.
"His treatment at the hands of his captors was unforgivable, and it tells us a lot about the nature of this regime," Portman said Thursday on the Senate floor. "We can't be naive about what they did to Otto, about the brutal nature of the regime that would do this to an American citizen."
Another Cincinnati-area Republican, U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, said: "Otto Warmbier's imprisonment and death were heinous crimes at the hands of the brutal Kim Jong Un regime."
Helix
Why would Kim order the death of an American prisoner who'd have been far more valuable alive? Why would North Korea scare off foreign tourists, which are now the regime's most important source of hard currency?
Serrano
Unlike President Donald Trump, Otto Warmbier's parents don't believe North Korea's leader.
Trump may not believe Kim either, but when you are trying to negotiate denuclearization with dictators it's generally not a good idea to call them a liar especially when you're not 100% sure.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Friday on the Fox News show "America's Newsroom" that Trump has "deep affection" for the Warmbiers, shares their grief and agrees North Korea is responsible.
But, she said, Trump is saying "there's no indication Chairman Kim knew what happened to Otto Warmbier when it happened."
True.
Democratic Sen Chuck Schumer, of New York, said in a tweet that Trump owes the Warmbiers an apology for "simply deciding to take a cruel and brutal dictator at his word."
I'd like to see Chuck try his hand at negotiating denuclearization with Kim by calling him a liar.
Strangerland
Appeasement. Pathetic.
SuperLib
I take Putin at his word he didn't meddle in the election.
I take Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's at his word that he didn't know about the mirdered journalist.
I take Kim's at his word that he didn't know about Warmbier's treatment.
SuperLib
But but but Russia is strong.
But but but we need Saudi oil.
But but but Kim had nukes.
lincolnman
How low can this disgusting incompetent failed reality TV star we have impersonating a President go - real low apparently...
After insulting war heroes and Gold Star families, he now says that his best bud Kim, who murdered his uncle because he fell asleep at a meeting, is the fountain of truth and didn't know his guards at the gulag were torturing Warmbier. Sure....
As has been said above, he believes KIm, Putin, and MBS - all bloodthirsty dictators, over his own US intel experts.
Absolutely disgraceful... as his own staff said, he's a danger to the republic...
Aly Rustom
SuperLib
EXCELLENT comments!!
bass4funk
Now you know liberals are like vultures waiting to pound on any bits of flesh that presents itself. Any word this President utters will be scrutinized to the smallest molecule. Rational and normal thinking people know why he did what he did and Trump has their number, probably had contact with the parents already, they probably and rightfully so wanted him to criticize publicly Kim, but Trump probably thought at that moment because of how the talks ended not to antagonize the situation. Even if the optics of it looked bad, I get why he did what he did.
Sh1mon M4sada
So do I, this^^^, is the essence of it all, because none of us keyboard warriors here really truly know exactly what happened. People get sick whilst travelling, the unfortunate thing here is Otto didn't get treatment.
SuperLib
Almost as if he's the victim.
Give it 12 hours and you'll have your liberal hypocrisy angle served up by Fox News. Patience, my friend.
lincolnman
Words have molecules?
Rational and normal people know words don't have molecules...
BS. He failed as a leader to stand up to a bloodthirsty dictator that killed a US citizen - or as Ann Coulter accurately put it; he's a "wimp"...
He could do anything to endanger this country or destroy our democracy, and you and the rest of the cultists would no doubt "get it"...
Blacklabel
The administration in charge when he was first taken had the responsibility to get him released before any of this happened.
Laguna
A non-invasive autopsy reported no signs of external injury nor any traces of botulism but that he was in a vegetative state due to brain trauma likely caused by oxygen deprivation. My guess is that he was waterboarded too aggressively - that kind of treatment would result in his condition.
smithinjapan
What was misinterpreted? He literally said he takes Kim -- dictator and sociopath -- at his word, WHILE acknowledging the terrible camps said dictator reigns over. Trump was not misinterpreted; his words once again embarrassed the nation and he is Simply and poorly attempted to walk them back. You'll notice in this "I was misinterepreted" he still will not say that Kim was responsible.
What an insult to Warmbier's name and his family, and to America.
Will Goode
What an awful outcome for Warmbeirs, seventeen months ! How much longer were they going to hold him ?
There is something very wrong but good on Trump for trying negotiations first.
Helix
If you want an alternative hypothesis not involving North Korean torture, I would point you to an article written by the investigative journalist Doug Clark, published in GQ, July 23 2018.
bass4funk
I’m extremely patient, that’s why I can deal with liberals, I can even stomach liberal talking points from CNN and msnbc,
stormcrow
" Kim loves me and I love Kim. "
Donald Trump
These criminals have to stick up for one another.
blue in green
When I first read POTUS reaction, I knew it would be purposely misconstrued,
by msm.
IMO, Trump knows a lot of people, of all sorts, and is a top negotiator of getting deals
done.
Sometimes you placate rather than instigate.
President Trump knows the real deal, he hasn't changed his mind,
but this summit was not the time to re-hash, or split hairs,
but for getting the present issues, ironed out.
If CNN dedicated more time and energy to thinking things through,
rather than being the constant nit-pick, nay-saying, paper monkey wrench
they continually choose to be,
they might actually become useful.
commanteer
An interesting read in general. The link is https://www.gq.com/story/otto-warmbier-north-korea-american-hostage-true-story
bass4funk
Sadly, the liberals don’t or not anything we can call rational.
Garbage, he didn’t fail, a Democrat would have excoriated Kim and we’d be right where we were two years ago and it’s because liberals use emotions to deal with conflict
Ann was right about Democrats-"There are a lot of bad republicans; there are no good democrats.
Spot on!
Funny, I didn’t hear you say anything like that about the Iran deal, but thankfully the Pentagon did (why he didn’t listen) Israel did as well as the Saudis.
plasticmonkey
Remember that it was Otto Warmbier's parents who made a statement implicitly, but obviously, criticizing Trump's refusal to blame Kim for Otto's torture and death.
Are you calling the Warmbiers vultures?
showchinmono
Trump shouldn't have started talking before the piggy faced fatty apologized for this specific. That's what happened when Koizumi met his father who also made an excuse " I didn't know about what some of my blind subordinates have done"
sourpuss
Seems like most of the direct blame should go to the NK police and Warmbier himself.
bass4funk
Plastic, calm down and please read very carefully what I first wrote.
plasticmonkey
I am and I did.
You're blaming "liberals" for criticizing Trump's comment, when it was the Warmbiers who criticized Trump.
My question was a rhetorical one. Read it again carefully.
A.M.
Warmbiers are those Trump supporters who came to face the hard truth !
SuperLib
So let's take inventory:
blacklabel: It's Obama's fault.
extanker: It's Otto Warmbier's fault.
Serrano: Trump was right to appease Un.
bass: Democrats, liberals, Iran, Democrats, liberals.
blue in green: Trump is the victim.
Helix: Trump should have cleared not just Un but NK entirely as this evidence suggests. So maybe the point was Trump was too hard on him? Not 100% sure with this one.
The fact is Trump gave yet another cover story for a dictator, another one of whom is our enemy, all based on their "word." It comes across that these people can play him like a fiddle. He should be able to see this. People around him should tell him not to this anymore.
plasticmonkey
Yep. Makes complete sense. The Iran nuclear agreement and the ACA were products of Obama's capricious and emotional outbursts. Trump's decisions to shred the Iran agreement, dismantle the ACA, and leave the Paris climate accords--all without replacement plans--were the product of carefully thought out strategizing. As was his decision to start using "build the wall" at his rallies (which had nothing to do with Roger Stone).
JenniSchiebel
It seems that many in the media have no shame in exploiting anything in order to attack Trump. This is just the latest example.
I don't believe Trump's opponents care about Warmbler at all. They are just using him as a weapon to launch another offensive against Trump. Again.
plasticmonkey
The news media should not report this story. It makes POTUS look bad and feel bad.
Let's all forget what Trump said and what Otto Warmbier's parents said. To do otherwise is far left propaganda.
lincolnman
That's not my quote - are you now going so low as to misquoting people? The exact quote is below;
Stop changing quotes just because you can't reply to one.
Do you know excoriated means? It means: to criticize (someone) severely; to criticize, find fault with, censure, denounce, condemn, arraign, attack, lambaste, disparage, denigrate, deprecate, malign, vilify, besmirch. You're right, a Democrat would do that - hold Kim accountable. Trump did the opposite - he praised and said he "loved" this bloodthirsty murderer. He's a submissive, Un-American wimp...
Spot on for Trump: "Idiot!"
Diversion. This article is about Otto Warmbier and Trump's failure and humiliation to stand up for an American - if you want to discuss the Iran deal, find an article addressing that..
jcapan
This is gold. Now imagine how they'd frame the decision-making process and negotiation skills of a female president--hopefully we'll get to see that in less than 2 years. I'm on the record as saying it's good to talk to NK, no matter Trump's motives. But that doesn't make the hypocritical jiujitsu practiced by right wingers any less breathtaking.
From your perch in Europe, you're holding forth about what Americans feel about one of our fellow citizens being murdered in NK. Your own caring is manifest.
bass4funk
So now it’s spin? Liberals in the US are all about spin, they practically invented It.
When I hear statements like that from liberals, I really have to laugh, really.
JenniSchiebel
Warmbler was held in North Korea from December 2015 until June 2017.
The vast majority of that time encompassed the presidency of Barack Obama -- who did absolutely nothing to obtain Warmbler's release.
But, no, let's cast Trump as the bad guy in all of this.
bass4funk
Lincoln, really? Lol
I see how Democrats in the past have done so well with NK, you just made my point.
Yes, the last President praised the Mullahs, so what’s your point?
So please don’t start with the fake and empty attack on the President, I’m not saying he was right, but I get why he said what he did, now imagine if Trump would have excoriated Kim on the international stage and Kim would have resumed his hostile stance and the name calling resumes, liberals would have condemned the President and would have said, maybe he should have kept his mouth shut or not say anything. Yaaawn, we get it. And it doesn’t matter, I didn’t like what he said, but I get it and I don’t think he was so wrong in doing so given the circumstances of what happened earlier that day.
lincolnman
It's all in black and white above for everyone to see...
Show me a Democrat that said they "love" Kim....we'll be waiting...
BS and a dodge...Ann said he's a wimp and he proved her right...
What if he would have allowed his diplomats to do their jobs and realized that nK was not going to agree to our bottom-line and spared us all the drama - and saved him from the humiliation of going there and getting nothing?
expat
...as Trump mumbles yet another pathetic lie intended to cover his ever-widening posterior...
bass4funk
Show me a Democrat that hates the Iran deal. Go ahead, take your time...
As she said about liberals, she was equally right.
He had Bolton and Pompeo, some of the more hawkish people whom he deeply trusts and to be frank, I know he was getting more in his ear from Bolton, so good on all of them.
No humiliation, but I get it, Tipper and the Democrats said the same about Reykjavík and well all laughed it off...liberals..
lincolnman
Former Obama administration National Safety Council spokesman Ned Price told CNN Tuesday that efforts to rescue Warmbier never ceased, even in waning days of Obama's administration
"We had no higher priority than securing the release of Americans detained overseas," Price said. "North Korea’s isolation posed unique challenges, but we worked through every avenue available to us — including through the Swedish, our protecting power, as well as through our representatives in New York — to secure the release of Mr. Warmbier."
Price said those efforts resulted in the release of at least 10 Americans from North Korean custody during the course of the Obama administration.
He's a bad guy because he said this;
During a news conference Thursday, Trump was asked if he and Kim had discussed Otto and whether he had asked the North Korean leader to take responsibility for what happened to him.
Trump said that "something very bad happened" to Warmbier, but that he didn't believe Kim knew about it or would have allowed it to happen.
"He tells me that he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word," Trump said.
He said he believed this cruel dictator that engages in slavery and mass murder - and rather than stand up for America and hold him accountable, he caved....
But of course, that's par for the course - Dimwit Donnie never holds himself accountable for anything...
lincolnman
Won't take any time:
The Republican House voted against the deal by a 269-to-162 margin in September 2015 - 25 Democrats opposed the deal, including three from Palm Beach County: Reps. Ted Deutch of Boca Raton, Alcee Hastings of Delray Beach and Lois Frankel of West Palm Beach..
Over to you....we'll be waiting....
Another on record statement - Bass: Trump is a wimp....
Answer the question - why didn't he get the deal agreed to before going?
He went, he failed, and he came home in humiliation...and it was all his fault - he could have spared himself all that if he would have entrusted his diplomats to do their work. But nope, he's smarter than all of them - sure he is...what a Dimwit...
bass4funk
But the end result is: he didn’t get him back.
Hmmm..l.disagree.
I don’t think it was wrong, didn’t like it, but given the circumstances, I definitely understand the psychology of it all.
Over to you....we'll be waiting....
https://www.vox.com/world/2018/5/8/17326650/iran-nuclear-deal-withdraw-trump-speech-goldberg-interview
To the haters, we get it, you hate him, I hate broccoli, but it doesn’t mean, is bad for you.
I haven’t seen any Democrats going to stop any of the dictators, won’t stop China, dared not stop Putin going into Crimea, silent on our murdered ambassador and tried to cover it up, allowed Russian planes to fly within close proximity of our naval fleet, praised a soldier that went AWOL said nothing The soldiers that died trying to look for the guy. All of the previous Presidents advisors misguided this guy, at least with Bolton and Pompeo, he had two of the most hawkish guys advising him and Trump’s classic instinct to walk away, classic Reagan style.
lincolnman
The poster said "Obama didn't try" - that was proven incorrect. And Warmbier was returned on Trump's watch - you know, per his comments on 9/11?
Of course - that's what cultists do...
The psychology of it is that he failed....
Come on Bass - this is getting to be a waste of of time. I asked you to name a Democrat that said they "loved" Kim. You dodged that and asked me to name a Democrat that opposes the Iran deal. I showed you specifically three out of 25. So where's the answer to my question on a Democrat that "loves" Kim? Stop all this blatant dodging - answer the question or say you can't...
Classic instinct - cower and run - just like in Syria....I agree with you and Ann - he's a "wimp"...
Blacklabel
No liberals cared about Otto when he was alive or even when he died. Just another Trump attack point for liberals.
smithinjapan
bass4funk: "I’m extremely patient..."
He says in staccato posts trying to defend the indefensible.
"To the haters, we get it, you hate him, I hate broccoli, but it doesn’t mean, is bad for you."
Well, you're right that Trump is more or less a vegetable in terms of his intelligence and ability to think, but beyond that your completely off the wall analogy is just that.
"ROFL!"
Ah, the nervous "LOLs" and even more desperate "ROFL". Can't blame you; Trump is in very bad shape no matter what why you slice it. You have caked so much lipstick on that pig he's the size of an elephant, but still a pig all the same.
bass4funk
As once an IDF special forces once said, trying doesn’t mean anything in a hostage situation.
And haters will hate.
There are others that think the Reagan psychology of what Trump did was the right approach.
Come on Bass - this is getting to be a waste of of time. I asked you to name a Democrat that said they "loved" Kim.
Love meaning, they accepted his saber rattling. No dodge.
They supported it, even though they know it was a danger to the region and I’ll take the word of Mossad and IDF over House Democrats any day of the year.
Serrano
Super: Serrano: Trump was right to appease Un.
Did I say that? Checking... Nope! Don't put words in my mouth. Ever.
zurcronium
Trump routine.
Threaten, cave in, praise, fail, repeat. He wanted a photo op and a Nobel prize, do you think he cares about a dead American College student when he can get good press?
Liberals all know that Trump and his family are criminals and rotten to the core, we knew that three years ago. The rest of the USA, like always, is finally waking up to see this con man for what he truly is. Some will never get it, that says so much about them and their blind partisanship bordering on cult like delusion.
Serrano
All the anti-Trumpers should go to N Korea and with their combined expertise they should be able to negotiate a deal that will denuke N Korea as they call Kim a liar right to his face. Right?
William Bjornson
I wonder how many people from other countries who attempted to steal something and were caught suffered similar fates at the hands of the United States...Did the sitting POTUS at the time know personally about each of these? Does trump know all of the parents grieving their 'disappeared' children separated from them at our border and lost in a chaotic system of Corporate disorganization and child stealing? Do none of the reflexive speakers (no intervening cognitive process) here understand that NO ONE of the actors here other than Mr. Warmbier's parents actually care about his fate other than his use as a propaganda football? And, if we consider the 250,000 U.S. deaths each year from medical error, the idea that a food poisoning which can paralyze the diaphragmatic function coupled with a 'sleeping' pill might lead to cerebral hypoxia for someone in an American hospital would not be an unusual story at all. Why so in this case? Other than propaganda football? And can we trust ANYTHING we hear from ANY source regarding North Korea, good or bad, in this current political cacophony? No.