White supremacist who lynched black man in Texas executed

A white supremacist convicted of killing James Byrd Jr in 1998 by dragging the 49-year-old black man behind a truck in one of the most notorious U.S. hate crimes of modern times was executed in Texas on Wednesday.
John William "Bill" King, 44, was put to death by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. at the state’s death chamber in Huntsville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement.
The department said King wrote a last statement that read:"Capital Punishment: Them without the capital get the punishment."
King, along with Shawn Berry and Lawrence Brewer, was accused of kidnapping Byrd while he hitchhiked in Jasper, Texas, on June 7, 1998.
Prosecutors said the men dragged him behind their 1982 Ford pickup truck for 3 miles (5 km) before dumping his body in front of an African-American church. A "KKK" engraved lighter was among the evidence police found at the scene, court documents showed.
Brewer, also a white supremacist, was executed in 2011. Berry was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.
King always maintained his innocence, saying that he left the two other men before Byrd was killed.
The gruesome killing spurred the passing of the James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Act, strengthening punishments for hate crimes in Texas. The murder, along with that of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student who was beaten and left to die tied to a fence, was also the genesis of the federal hate crimes prevention act passed in 2009.
Byrd's sister Carla Taylor read from a family statement after she, another of his sisters and his niece witnessed the execution.
King's "execution tonight was just punishment for his actions," she said, noting that Byrd had three children and four grandchildren. "James' legacy continues to be of peace and nonviolence."
King was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death in 1999. He was a member of a white supremacist gang and spoke of starting a race war while in prison for a previous crime. He also talked about initiating new members by having them kidnap and murder black people, court documents showed.
King was the third inmate in Texas and the fourth in the United States to be executed in 2019, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
CrazyJoe
I'm sorry it took so long for this incredibly evil man to be executed.
PTownsend
White supremacists continue their attempts to increase racial tensions. The thought of equality must frighten many of them who think equality means they're no longer the 'superior' race.
It's hideous that America's bigots seem to be getting bolder while Trump's in office. And that they're getting assistance from 'abroad'. (Didn't Rudy G. say asking the Russians for help was OK? What does that say about Rudy G and others in Trump7s bund?)
zichi
While I condemn capital punishment his crime was horrendous and unacceptable.
Cricky
We all need to be protected from these abonamtions, a life in confinement seems more than fair. Don't need to kill anyone, to teach don't kill? growing old in a institution extends the punishment not end it. After a life time in jail that smug smirk will turn upside down.
CrazyJoe
I'm 66 and never been in favor of the death penalty, but every so often an execution comes along that doesn't bother me too much. This is such a case.
Insane Wayne
Hopefully he has been give a fair trial and all the facts are known. This happened before everyone carried a video camera so there is definitely some doubt that he did it. After all no one can be 100% sure without video evidence and facial recognition or DNA evidence.
zichi
This horrendous crime wasn't for no reason, it was purely because the victim was black who was tortured and killed by white suprematists.
Aly Rustom
Cricky and Zichi - 100% agree.
Strangerland
He’s been found guilty beyond all reasonable doubt. Meaning that the doubt you are attempting to cast on it has already been considered, and found not to be reasonable.