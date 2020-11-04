With results from key states unclear, Trump declares victory; Biden asks supporters to keep the faith

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive presidential election.

Trump appeared before supporters at the White House and cried foul over the election results, calling the process “a major fraud on our nation.” But there has been no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.

Results from some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, were still not clear and projections from major networks and Edison Research showed Trump still short of the 270 electoral votes need to win re-election.

"Frankly, we did win," Trump told supporters at the White House.

The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states he needs if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump, without providing evidence, said "a very sad group of people" is trying to disenfranchise millions of his supporters who voted for him.

He said: “We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it. We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop.”

In fact, there is no more voting — just counting.

Trump insisted by tweet earlier that “Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” even though, in multiple states, ballots can be counted if they arrive after Election Day.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden greet supporters in Wilmington, Del, early Wednesday. Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik

In Wilmington, Delaware, Biden asked his supporters to “keep the faith” and urged them to “be patient” as the counting goes on in the drawn-out election.

Biden emerged Wednesday after midnight to speak on the election results that have left the outcome in the balance. He spent the evening watching the returns come in from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, then drove downtown by motorcade to make his statement outside the Chase Center.

He told a gathering of supporters that his hopes for victory remain high despite the uncertainty and cautioned them that it could take a day or longer to know who won.

He told them: “Your patience is commendable.”

Meanwhile, Twitter is hiding an election-related post by Trump, warning that its content is disputed and could be misleading.

Trump’s tweet came after Biden delivered remarks as the race was too early to call in key battleground states.

Twitter said placing a warning on the tweet is in line with its “Civic Integrity Policy.” The tweet is still visible after clicking through the warning.

