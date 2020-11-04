With results from key states unclear, Trump declares victory; Biden asks supporters to keep the faith

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive presidential election.
Trump appeared before supporters at the White House and cried foul over the election results, calling the process “a major fraud on our nation.” But there has been no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.
Results from some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, were still not clear and projections from major networks and Edison Research showed Trump still short of the 270 electoral votes need to win re-election.
"Frankly, we did win," Trump told supporters at the White House.
The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states he needs if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump, without providing evidence, said "a very sad group of people" is trying to disenfranchise millions of his supporters who voted for him.
He said: “We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it. We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop.”
In fact, there is no more voting — just counting.
Trump insisted by tweet earlier that “Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” even though, in multiple states, ballots can be counted if they arrive after Election Day.
In Wilmington, Delaware, Biden asked his supporters to “keep the faith” and urged them to “be patient” as the counting goes on in the drawn-out election.
Biden emerged Wednesday after midnight to speak on the election results that have left the outcome in the balance. He spent the evening watching the returns come in from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, then drove downtown by motorcade to make his statement outside the Chase Center.
He told a gathering of supporters that his hopes for victory remain high despite the uncertainty and cautioned them that it could take a day or longer to know who won.
He told them: “Your patience is commendable.”
Meanwhile, Twitter is hiding an election-related post by Trump, warning that its content is disputed and could be misleading.
Trump’s tweet came after Biden delivered remarks as the race was too early to call in key battleground states.
Twitter said placing a warning on the tweet is in line with its “Civic Integrity Policy.” The tweet is still visible after clicking through the warning.© The Associated Press/Thomson Reuters 2020
62 Comments
Login to comment
aleef
Biden has lost. He has no path to victory at all. Trump has solid leads in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Trump is leading in North Carolina, too. Biden has simply run of states to cross the 270 line. I want Biden to win, but I see no way for him too.
8T
Not possible, thank you Universe!
itsonlyrocknroll
Hold on to yourselves, doesn't the scenario contend the final result could drag for days, with the threat of judicial recourse.
yakyak
The Democrats are going into insecurity mode.
oldman_13
Have faith people! Go Biden/Harris.
itsonlyrocknroll
Whoa, this is foot to the floor democracy, at full chat. And then the mail in ballots.....
Freddy Freeway
Mail in ballots will heavily favor Biden.
Blacklabel
there is no other state where Biden is winning except Nevada.
All the states that Biden is losing simply stopped counting votes.
theResident
Biden has (sadly) lost. Its just noise now. He would have been remembered a lot better if he had just conceded gracefully.
itsonlyrocknroll
Yes the mail in ballots, and battleground states that have yet to be called, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Lady Gargoyle redneck intervention could have been a political error of judgement.
Celebrity and Politics not a wise or smart combination.
klausdorth
Yes, it doesn't look too good for Biden!
A good 2 million people (as for now) would like to see Biden become the next POTUS.
As for Trump .... he won't change and it will become even worse
Reckless
I hope Biden asks his supporters not to riot and loot.
theResident
@Reckless: yes - That is going to be very important as and when he concedes.It may be another 4 years before the USA can reset politically but the status quo clearly has to be accepted until then. It seems like Trump is on course to win the popular vote also, which does legitimise the win even more than last time.
itsonlyrocknroll
I admit a flutter/gamble on Trump, my life if Trump is the next President?
Its was a crazy frivolous shot to nothing.
It will be a big win. Half will go to charity.
Bungle
Why is that?
OssanAmerica
An enormous number of Americans have mailed in their ballots. A number of States have stated that it will take extra time. possibly up to Friday or beyond to count them all. Many of those mail-in voters support Biden, they were people who have been waiting 4 years to vote Trump out. Clearly Trump considers these mail-in votes to be a threat; he has worked to have them discount as fraud, to have no votes after November 3rd counted. I suspect we may end up with a close arguable result by the end of Nov 3rd but over the next several days the scale will tip towards Biden. Of course, Trump will dispute that and we may go into January 2021 not knowing the election outcome.
itsonlyrocknroll
Mail in ballots will heavily favor Biden, that theory contention is dependent on you choice of broadsheet newspapers/media.
Are Mail in ballots blue?
Ah_so
Trump is don't better than expected, but I think most had expected that. It does seem too close to call. Arizona appears to be going Biden's way, but it looks like it will come down to Pennsylvania.
Sneezy
Historically, more mail-in ballots are Democratic than Republican. This effect is increased this year by the number of people voting by mail thanks to the virus.
Both Biden and Trump need to win any two of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Trump has a lead with in-person voting, as expected, but all these states have said it will take until at least tomorrow to know their final results. The NYT seems to think that Georgia is leaning Biden, but I think that's wrong.
The Avenger
Every other election was counted on election night, but THIS ONE is special, in all the key states the workers quit early and went home!!! So miracle ballots could appear by morning.
itsonlyrocknroll
No, not over yet, that fat lady has yet to stand up and sing.
Remember the counting chickens idiom.
Is it really going to be a Teflon Don win?
joey stalin
Without the Soros/bankster funded BLM and Antifa riots, Trump could never have pulled this off.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Well done Trump! As if anyone expected anything else? Trump has won because he knows what’s best, the American public has spoken. Keep America open and keep business running.
justasking
I don't think it matters who win anymore. It's clear that no amount of pandemic, racism, police brutality, and lying can change the minds of Americans. Trump got 1M more supporters in Texas. This is after all that has happened. Good luck to your future, USA.
Monty
Like I said already many many times before:
"I would not be surprised if Trump wins".
But I received many many complains and down votes for that comment...not that I care about that, but look now how this election is going on.
But let's wait a few days till the official result will be released.
Sneezy
Trump is trying to stop vote counting while over two millions ballots in Pennsylvania alone have yet to be counted.
cleo
Trump is rambling on live now, claiming he's won and will go to court to 'stop the late votes'.
He doesn't look like a man who's just won, though. Big sulky pout on his face.
ClippetyClop
Oh well, I guess we're all going to be here bickering for another four years.
Sneezy
He just announced that he was going to go to the Supreme Court to stop votes being counted, while millions of votes in crucial battleground states have yet to be counted.
But then... Pence just walked it back!? What?!?!
Alex
So Millions more voted and it made not much difference, so most of the USA is for Trump. Wow ok.
Sneezy
Over two million postal ballots in PA haven't been counted yet. To stop counting would be the largest single act of disenfranchisement in modern American history.
Luddite
Trump wants counting to stop, declared he’s the winner and says the vote is fraudulent.
The man does not care about democracy, an autocrat of the worst kind.
Blacklabel
dont even need PA to win anyway.
GA/NC/WI/MI does it.
NCIS Reruns
He gazed up at the enormous face. Forty years it had taken him to learn what kind of smile was hidden beneath the dark moustache. O cruel, needless misunderstanding! O stubborn, self-willed exile from the loving breast! Two gin-scented tears trickled down the sides of his nose. But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself.
He loved Big Brother.
-- George Orwell
Sneezy
Great, so you should be happy for all the votes in all states to be completed, no?
Blacklabel
Yep, why did they stop counting as 3 of those states are over 91% already?
Fighto!
A few of us called it all along that this was Trumps election to lose. With his strong leadership and unprecedented economy, the opposition really needed to come up with an incredible candidate. Biden was not.
Communist China will be even more nervous now that they will have a strong USA in the region, beating them up in trade wars, and making sure they dont lift one finger against their allies like Japan.
Well done Donald Trump and Michael Pence, well done!
Blacklabel
it is clearly obvious that Trump won GA and NC hours ago.
But the media refuses to call it, yet gives Arizona to Biden when the vote was barely half done.
Ah_so
His speech calling victory was far from it - his closing remarks about stopping counting is a clear indication that he thinks it is too close. I guess the way Arizona is going doesn't look too good for him.
BigYen
That you can say that when Trump's the one crying foul because he didn't get enough votes to satisfy his ego, whether he wins or not, speaks volumes about him and the people who support him.
The ugliest politician to ever disgrace the stage of America. If he gets back in, you're handing the wrecker-in-chief a bigger hammer and a four-year mandate to bring the house down around your ears.
Sneezy
Presumably so people can sleep.
NC, I agree. GA, apparently this isn't the case. As above, the NYT seems to think it'll go Biden. I think they're wrong, but we've got to count every vote.
I don't really know how these decisions are made. But the AP tends to get these things right. If they call it, it's worth calling. If they say it's too close, it's too close.
Mickelicious
No-one predicted that.
But given the numbers, why is he claiming this?
Freudian slip? Projecting again?
u_s__reamer
As he has been telegraphing for months, "promisekeeper" Trump has gone and done it: he's speechified in the East Room announcing his intention to go to the Supreme Court to stop the ballot count, a specious argument with zero legal basis that brings the electoral process into disrepute and once again reveals to the world that America has put an incorrigible rogue and scofflaw into the WH. In the coming days the sobering light of reality will extinguish the dark fantasies of this magalomaniac and his sad, misguided millions.
rainyday
Trump and his followers taking a premature victory lap before losing as expected.
Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia aren't going to be called today and could go either way - Trump has a narrow lead in some but most of the remaining votes to be counted are from urban/suburban areas or absentee/mail in sources that favor Biden.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Well done America. You got exactly who you deserve.
kurisupisu
Keep on keeping the faith’ if it helps...
Ascissor
Arizona's gone blue.
Cricky
Doesn't look like America can handle Democracy anymore, just two parties and it's still too much for them to fathom.
OssanAmerica
Haha..I knew he would do this. He is intent on destroying the country.
HenryK
6 out of the 7 states remaining are Trump states. He's leading in all of them.
Wellington
Good to hear the SJWs will be put back in their place again! Thank the gods for that!
natsu823
Trump will win. The stock market knows it too.
syzyguy
it's remarkable how every person railing against trump is repeating the exact same points that the talking heads on the tv networks are paid to make...
i interpreted what trump was saying as that the flow of information he was receiving on the results has essentially stopped in the past few hours when there was no reason to. failing to continue counting is the fraud that he is accusing of being perpetrated.
based on the pattern of votes counted so far, he extrapolated that the uncounted votes would bear out that he has won the election but the people in control of the election are refusing to allow him to win.
he never said to stop counting votes but rather wanted the rest of the election played out fairly without there being a suspicious batch of late, invalid votes being discovered, when the votes are already all meant to be in. he would use the power of the supreme court to ensure the legitimacy of the election, because 6-3...
the entire media narrative hinges on the idea that the mail-in ballots are going to be massively in biden's favour while trump claims that the gap is too big regardless.
that's what i got out of the speech... if i'm off base i'd rather be wrong on my own terms than just repeat what the tv told me to think.
OssanAmerica
Not necessarily. But mail-in ballots do require reading and writing abilities to a minimal extent. That alone favors Biden.
Blacklabel
exactly, stopping after 90%+ is already counted.
now gives Dems weeks to try to stretch this out and find new votes.
Bungle
Dems know they are going to lose so they halt counting so they can arrange a fix. The whole world sees you for who you are... utterly transparent.
Blacklabel
Trump said stop the VOTE. not the counting of the vote.
voting is over. counting is not, and should continue immediately.
Biden says “We believe we’re on track to win this election" despite being well behind in every place left except Nevada.
Ascissor
Is Arizona included in your definition of "every place"?
cleo
Well, half of America, anyways.
Mind-boggling.
Fighto!
Sorry, Ossan , Biden is toast my friend. The Americans want Trump, simple as that. You of all people know the region needs a Strongman to assemble a stronger military to go toe-toe-toe with the Commies.
China will be nervous about this victory.
Blacklabel
Arizona was already added to his count of 238. he gets 6 for from Nevada, then what?
Thats not 270.
Jimizo
I think state media/Fox News called it for Biden. Best stop posting links to them.
zichi
Trump has been telegraphing for weeks that if the presidential election were close, he would accuse his Democratic opponents of committing voter fraud and trying to steal victory away from him.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, he did exactly that.
rainyday
Most of the votes remaining to be counted in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania are in urban/suburban areas which lean heavily Dem, and absentee or mail in ballots that are also likely to lean Dem. Trump's razor thin leads in those states are unlikely to hold once the final tally is in.
Mickelicious
Elsewhere today, voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota voted to legalise marijuana. Congratulations!
Gwylly
“Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!”
I didn’t know Polish nationals were mixed up in this.
Blacklabel
700,000 vote lead in PA is "razor thin"? come on, man.
Tangerine2000
So, the polls were wrong (again), the Biden landslide didn't happen, and Trump can still win without Pennsylvania. Things didn't turn out the way many posters were gloating about yesterday.
saiaku
scary to see how many trump supporters are among us foreigners in japan.
i guess that's why we have a bad rep, idiots all around!
stormcrow
Now Trump is threatening to go to the Republican Supreme Court to stop the counting. What an idiot.
zichi
Mental Trump on melt down!