Women's March draws hundreds of thousands as Trump term enters second year

Hundreds of thousands of women and their male supporters turned out on Saturday for the second Women's March, a nationwide series of protests against U.S. President Donald Trump marking the end of his tumultuous first year in office.
The coordinated rallies in Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and about 250 other cities featured speakers who blasted Trump for policies that many said hurt women and urged voters to turn out for congressional elections in November. Sister rallies were staged in cities overseas.
“Your vote is the most powerful tool at your individual disposal,” actress Eva Longoria told the Los Angeles rally.“Everybody who has the privilege of voting must do so.”
Trump responded on Twitter by touting what he said were economic gains of the past year that benefited women.
"Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March," he wrote. "Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!"
Joblessness among women was 3.7 percent in December, below the overall U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, according to the Labor Department.
Even so, Katie O'Connor, a 39-year-old lawyer from Knoxville, Tennessee, who traveled to Washington's National Mall, said she wanted Trump out. "I don't believe this administration is going to do anything good for women," she said.
Many of the protesters wore pink knit "pussy hats," which were created for last year's march as a reference to a comment made by Trump about female genitalia. The caps quickly became a symbol of women's empowerment and opposition to the new president in the early days of his administration.
Saturday's march follows what many see as a pivotal year for women's rights, with the rise of the #MeToo and #TimesUp social media campaigns against sexual harassment and misconduct. The movements sprang up after a string of scandals involving powerful men in Hollywood, Washington and elsewhere.
Many of Saturday's speakers highlighted the theme of sexual assault, urging all Americans to fight back against what they see as a culture that tolerates the mistreatment of women.
“When it happens to a girl, it often means that she has to stand alone,” actress and model Olivia Munn said in Los Angeles, referring to sexual assault. "We will always support you, stand beside you, so you don’t have to stand alone.”
Los Angeles Mayor Mayor Eric Garcetti estimated the crowd at 600,000, and that it was largest march in the country.
In Washington, Democratic leaders addressed a gathering that appeared much smaller than the massive crowd that flooded the nation's capital on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after Trump's inauguration.
"So while we have this president celebrating his one-year anniversary, let's give him an 'F' (grade) for his performance," House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said while flanked by fellow Democrats. "We don't agonize, we organize."
An estimated 5 million people participated in the nationwide rallies in 2017, making it one of the biggest protests in American history.
In Chicago, thousands of mostly female marchers gathered in Grant Park, with many carrying protest signs with slogans such as "Strong women raising strong women."
City officials had put the size of the crowd at between 200,000 and 300,000, and organizers said it was at the higher end and slightly larger than the 2017 rally.
Michelle Saunders, 41, a software saleswoman from Des Plaines, Illinois, came to the rally with her 14-year-old daughter, Bailey. They attended last year’s march.
“We are unhappy with the current administration and what it stands for, and want our voices to be heard,” Saunders said.
Since the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump has had sharply lower approval ratings among women than among men. A Pew Research Center poll in May showed 46 percent of men approving of Trump's job performance, while only a third of women did.
March organizers hope to build on the energy felt by Trump opponents after his surprise election victory and channel it into gains for progressive candidates in November's midterm elections, using the theme "Power to the Polls."
Organizers want to register 1 million new voters and get more strong advocates for women's rights into office.
Activists say Trump's policies rolling back birth control and equal pay protections have propelled many women into activism for the first time. In Virginia state legislative polls, 11 of the 15 newly elected Democrats were women.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
33 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Feminists are always angry about something.
CrazyJoe
On TV they're showing marches across the country. It's amazing because I saw so little publicity this year. These are dedicated activists who are really involved.
Thanks for the good work. Resist. Persist. Vote!!!
RealCDN
Don't people have work to do? Maybe not. Everyone is marching - get a life.
Jimizo
I generally don’t have work to do on Saturdays.
Bungle
Convicted torturer and murderer Donna Hylton appeared as a featured speaker at this event. The organizers are a disgrace.
PTownsend
That seems to be the reductionist perspective believers in paternalistic authoritarian (aka big brother) regimes, e.g. rightists, evangelicals and those from states led by kings, kleptocrats and other despots, seem to have. My sense is males who think that way have great fear of women in general, or perhaps reduce them to being objects. Curious that so many of these same males express fears about people they see as different from them. That’s could be why so many of those males have private arsenals. Warm gun (bigger than yours) syndrome?
And in the Trump era, when it’s becoming increasingly clear he and his fellow Republicans are further rigging things for the benefit of the wealthiest while attempting to stifle all opposition like we see in states led by despots, marches are one way for an array of voices to be heard. Marches and a free press are hallmarks of properly functioning democracies.
Everyone? Assuming these stay peaceful, I’m thankful that democracies allow people to to march, and those who do don’t have to worry about getting their heads bashed in, thrown in jail or even killed for doing so.
bass4funk
They're marching? I just found that out on JT had no idea this was going on. Are the other news networks covering it?
Do poor people give bonuses and incentives to the middle class? Do poor people create and build jobs? The left they make that stupid argument and no one is listening, I want the rich to make as much money as possible in order to bring back and create jobs and take advantage of the new tax code and the same goes for small business owners.
Good for them if you have the time to do so, but many of us have to work and make money and don't have time to march.
katsu78
Here is a good example of the failure of discourse in American society. If you want criticism of something, as in a critique, as in a thoughtful analysis of its weaknesses and failings, you should go to someone who loves and understands the topics and wants to make it better. When I want to hear criticism of my local pizza joint, I get a critic who loves pizza and wants it to be the best it can be, not someone who thinks we should be eating soup instead.
If you want to critique a women's march, you should go to active feminists who understand the movement and want to make it better. You should not be going to a libertarian think tank that would rather there not be a women's march in the first place.
But news articles avoid nuanced and thoughtful analysis because that takes effort, education, and expertise. And it takes energy for customers to understand. So instead they just quote someone who is ideologically opposed to the very idea of the thing under discussion and pretend some kind of useful discourse happened.
Jimizo
Yes, perhaps the marchers are doing the same thing. I’m sure they all have devices like smartphones or iPads.
It just seems strange to dismiss people marching on a Saturday, the weekend, with probably the same mobile devices as everyone else, as people who should be making money.
It doesn’t really stand up as an argument.
I think it’s more honest just to say you don’t like what they are marching for.
bass4funk
But I make money, they just want to blow off steam.
Sorry, just saying. I like making money, yes, you can protest, but I have better things to do, more productive things to do, wearing a pink fluffy hat is not going to cut it.
I think it does.
They could march for the minions for all I care and wear yellow hats, good for them.
Jimizo
Maybe they are making money while blowing off steam.
I’m pretty sure if they were marching with red caps with a moronic message printed on it, you wouldn’t be concerned about the headwear or them making money.
Deal with what they have to say rather than speculating.
bass4funk
99.9% I doubt it.
To be honest, I don't care about which party does it, find it personally a waste of time.
Now liberals don't want us to speculate, now that's hilarious Jim! Could comeback on a Sunday morning. ROFL
lostrune2
9 years ago, it was the Tea Partyers who were marching
Here are some pictures:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tea_Party_protests
Guess they didn't have anything better to do
Andrew Crisp
Only around 5 million out of a female population of around 155 million so in a big year only three percent have an issue with DT. This year it will a lot less, maybe American women have realised DT isn't as bad as feminists and Democrats make out.
zichi
Did Trump question the size of the crowds?
Jimizo
Speculating again.
Just a quick question. Do you think the people who go to Trump rallies wearing red caps, shout ‘lock her up’ and make whooping noises when Trump says ‘Elizabeth Warren’ should be working? Do you think they are making money on their tablets while attending?
Just making sure the principle holds for both.
lostrune2
So now it's no longer the question of protest is a waste of time but a question of which protest is more legitimate
But who decides what's more legitimate or not? Us?
What's more legitimate to you or me or us may not be more legitimate to someone else
At one point in time, ex-slaves' rights or women's suffrage protests were not seen as legitimate by many people (women's rights still not seen as legitimate in some parts of the world - they think it's a waste of time)
Some things are more important to some people, and less important to others - and when it's important enough for them to protest, they will put the time and effort to make it happen
We don't all share the same importance on all things - and that includes what the Tea Partyers were protesting then, and what people are protesting now
CrazyJoe
The resistance will continue. "It's Mueller Time!"
PTownsend
Does anyone know if any of the 20 women who've come forward accusing Trump of sexual assault have been asked to speak at any of the events? I'm especially interested in hearing whether Stormy Daniels is participating, or if the $130,000. she was paid is keeping her away.
https://www.npr.org/2018/01/19/579195588/get-caught-up-trumps-alleged-affair-with-adult-film-star-stormy-daniels
wtfjapan
Good for them if you have the time to do so, but many of us have to work and make money and don't have time to march. the marches were organised for the weekend, when most Americans arent working. Im sure the majority of these protesters have jobs. Just because they're exercising their democratic right to protest doesn't mean they cant take time from their schedules to march.
clamenza
womens unemployment at its lowest rate in 18 years. A few blowhards will scream bloody murder about President Trump, but overall he is popular with American women.
Jimizo
I think the figure was 53% percent of white women voters went for Trump.
That figure was much higher than the numbers for other women voters.
Overall, women voters didn’t go for Trump.
Come to think of it, overall, most voters didn’t go for Trump.
bass4funk
That was already debunked when Lisa Bloom that charlatan was outed fo the fraud she really is, on record offering to pay up to 750K to say Trump sexually harassed them and none of them took the bait.
No one cares, if they didn’t care about Buba’s indiscretions then they won’t care about Trump’s as well.
Judging as far as what’s coming down the road Mueller’s days seem to be numbered #releasethememo
zichi
that don't wipe out or resolve the issues of the women hurt or harmed by Trump nor does it excuse his potty mouth on women, just the other day he said babies should not be allowed to be born after 9 months.
CrazyJoe
It will be the women who lead the charge to take our democracy back. There is no power greater than a woman determined to rise!
Burning Bush
Funny that the women claiming to be "strong, independent and powerful" are the same ones who claim they waited 20 years to report on their boss grabbing their ass because they were "frozen in fear".
Toasted Heretic
Interesting how one is told one must accept the democracy of the elections. Surely the democracy of being allowed to march/protest is acceptable, too?
No amount of slurs or armchair commentary will halt the protesters. Good on 'em.
Blacklabel
They gotta make up their minds if this is the women’s march or the we hate Trump march for it to have any effectiveness.
Most things they mad about have nothing to do with Trump but media loves calling this an anti Trump march anyway. They need to reclaim their message and be clear what this is even about.
Toasted Heretic
I know victims of sexual assault are reluctant to come forward because they will often be disbelieved, blamed or mocked. It takes a lot of courage to finally speak out.
Strangerland
Why, because you don't how they are doing it?
Anyways, the right is irate, so it seems the march was effective.
clamenza
that may have been the case 20 years ago. The reality is branding oneself a victim in 2018 is a badge of honor.
Someone touched my bum at a party back in '97.
metoo
kabukideath
It received little media coverage because these "Women's Marches" have so little to do with women any more. Just call it a "Progressives Wearing Bras" march. After all, I thought it was politically incorrect to refer to ourselves as "Women".
We celebrated the fact that one-year ago today, Trump was inaugurated as President . . . and Hillary wasn’t.
Serrano
"as Trump term enters second year"
I thought Trump was to be impeached by the end of his first year. What gives?