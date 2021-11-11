Xi warns of Cold War-era tensions in Asia-Pacific

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday against a return to Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific, urging greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change.
Amid growing tensions with the United States over Taiwan, partially offset by a surprise deal between Beijing and Washington on climate, Xi said all countries in the region must work together on joint challenges.
"Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geo-political grounds are bound to fail," he told a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. "The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.
"China will stay committed to promoting win-win cooperation and contribute to the economic development of the Asia-Pacific region."
The Chinese leader called for a joint effort to close the "immunization gap", making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to developing nations.
"We should translate consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution," he told the New Zealand-hosted summit.
Xi said the region should ensure that developing countries can access and afford COVID-19 vaccines.© 2021 AFP
4 Comments
Login to comment
Yukijin
Ignore the words, judge the actions of this man.
Monty
*urging greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change.*
Xi said that???
The Leader of a country where people can rarely see the sun because of its awefull air polution?
TrevorPeace
This isn't newsworthy. It's cringe-worthy.
GdTokyo
Great idea, you first.
Stop trying to reset the border with India.
Stop mass detention of religious minorities.
Get out of Tibet.
Give Hong Kong the Democratic rule it was promised in the treaty.
AND STOP TRYING TO FORCE TAIWAN TO UNIFY.
The behavior of the PRC is driving tensions and all the soft power or “wolf-warrior” diplomacy in the world won’t change that.
WA4TKG
This is just a Continuation of china’s Standard Operating Procedure, we’ve Fast Forwarded a Century, it’s not NEW.
P. Smith
Xi’s warning if these tensions because Biden is beholden to China.