 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Egypt
This is a locator map for Egypt with its capital, Cairo. (AP Photo)
world

Bus carrying university students crashes in Egypt, killing 12 and injuring 33

0 Comments
By Associated Press
CAIRO

A bus carrying university students crashed and overturned on a highway in northeastern Egypt Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 33 others, the health ministry said in a statement.

Students from the Suez-based Galala University were on board. Local media reported they were returning from their classes to their dormitory in Ain Sokhna resort, using the new Galala highway, when the accident happened, and that the driver was arrested as part of an investigation into the crash.

The ministry didn’t reveal what caused the accident.

The statement Monday night said 28 ambulances rushed to the site and transported the injured to the Suez Medical Complex, but didn't disclose their condition.

Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, and Minister of High Education, Ayman Ashour, expressed their condolences to the families of the students.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads, and poor enforcement of traffic laws mostly cause the collisions.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel