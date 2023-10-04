Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police attend the scene of a passenger bus accident near the city of Venice, Italy, late Tuesday. Photo: Italian State Police via AP
world

Bus crash in Venice suburb kills at least 21

0 Comments
ROME

A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring several others Tuesday, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that 21 people were killed, including two children, and that there were 15 survivors from the crash in the Mestre suburb of Venice. He said it was a regular bus line, but that tourists were aboard, though there was no immediate word on the nationalities of the victims.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city's mourning" for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Married Men”

Savvy Tokyo

Oita Marine Palace (Umitamago) Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 2 – 8

Savvy Tokyo

Nara Deer Antler Cutting Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Visit The Sites of Japan’s Historic Battles

GaijinPot Blog

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu Ceramic Museum

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Restaurant Buffets in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Restoring Antique Japanese Plates with Gold – Kintsugi

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

More Essential Items for Your New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog