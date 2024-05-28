Bus crashes into vehicles in southern Turkey, leaving 10 dead and 39 injured

A passenger bus crashed into vehicles on a highway in southern Turkey, killing at least 10 people and leaving 39 others injured, officials said Monday.

The accident occurred in the province of Mersin late on Sunday, when the bus veered into the opposite lane in heavy rain and crashed into two cars. A truck later slammed into all three vehicles, Gov. Ali Hamza Pehlivan told reporters.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and at least eight of them were in serious condition, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

There were 28 passengers on board the intercity bus, which was traveling from the southeastern city of Diyarbakir to Adana, in the south of the country, Anadolu reported.

