 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Thailand Train Crash
Rescuers work at a train crash site near an airport rail link station in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, May 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
world

Cargo train hits bus at Bangkok rail crossing, killing at least 8

0 Comments
BANGKOK

A train crashed into a public bus on Saturday in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, killing at least eight people.

Thai news reported the crash happened in the late afternoon near an airport railway station in the central area. The city’s emergency services, Erawan Medical Center, said at least eight people were killed and more than 20 others were injured.

Footage of the moment of the crash shared on social media showed a line of vehicles had stopped at a railway crossing when a cargo train struck an orange bus. The impact also dragged several nearby vehicles along the tracks before the bus was engulfed in flames. Several motorcycles and their riders were also seen being thrown onto the road after the collision.

Later videos showed a group of rescuers entering the charred bus after the flames were brought under control.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat told reporters at the crash site that all the bodies were found on the bus. He said it was still unclear how many people were on board.

When asked about reports that the bus had stopped on the railway tracks and that the barriers, used to keep motorists away from the tracks when the trains are passing, may not have lowered properly, Siripong said the matter still needs to be investigated.

Kittipong Raksa said he parked his car near the train tracks when he heard the signal indicating the train was about to pass.

“I heard a thud and then another. I heard something hitting my car," said Kittipong. "Then I saw the train pass, dragging the bus with it.” He said after the collision, he found someone caught under his car, with a broken leg.

Kittipong said he did not see the barriers being lowered.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Matsushima: A Slow Journey Along Japan’s Pine Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog