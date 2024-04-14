 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korea China
Choe Ryong Hae, left, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea, shakes hands with Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress of China and considered the No. 3 official in the ruling Communist Party, as Zhao and other delegates arrive at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)
world

Chinese official meets North Korean leader Kim in Pyongyang in highest-level talks in years

0 Comments
BEIJING

A top ranking official Chinese official reaffirmed ties with North Korea during a meeting Saturday with the country’s leader Kim Jong Un in the capital Pyongyang, China's state media reported, in the highest-level talks between the allies in years.

The visit by Zhao Leji, who ranks third in the ruling Communist Party hierarchy and heads the ceremonial parliament, came as North Korea has test fired missiles to intimidate South Korea and its ally, the United States.

The Xinhua News Agency reported that Zhao told Kim at the meeting concluding his three-day visit that China, the North’s most important source of economic aid and diplomatic support, looked forward to further developing ties, but made no mention of the political situation on the peninsula or the region.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, China and North Korea have been “good neighbors and struggled together to attain a common destiny and level of development,” Xinhua quoted Zhao as saying.

China fought on behalf of the reclusive Communist State against the U.S. and others during the 1950-1953 Korean War, and in recent years has helped prop up its weak economy, allegedly in violation of U.N. sanctions in response to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program that Beijing had endorsed.

Zhao met his North Korean counterpart Choe Ryong Hae on Thursday and discussed how to promote exchanges and cooperation in all areas, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.

North Korea closed its borders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic amid reports of a major outbreak and food shortages. Zhao’s visit to North Korea marked the first bilateral exchange involving a Chinese Politburo Standing Committee member since the pandemic started. Prior to the outbreak, Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping held two summits in 2019.

North Korea and China are expected to hold a number of exchanges this year to mark the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. North Korea has sought to boost its cooperation with Beijing and Russia in the face of a standoff with the U.S. and South Korea over its missile launches and nuclear program.

Kim traveled to Russia in September for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S., South Korea and others accuse North Korea of supplying conventional weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine in return for advanced weapons technologies and other support.

China has refused to criticize the Russian invasion and accused the U.S. and NATO of provoking Moscow, but says it will not provide Moscow with direct military support.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

Shirahone Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Textbooks for Advanced Learners for Business, the JLPT and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 8 – 14, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo