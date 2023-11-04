Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iran puts death toll from fire at drug rehabilitation center at 32

TEHRAN, Iran

A fire at a private drug rehabilitation center in northern Iran killed 32 people on Friday, according to Iranian state media, five more than reported earlier.

State TV said 16 other people were injured and taken to hospitals in Langroud, a city about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Tehran.

The TV report said the center had capacity for 40 patients. It was not clear how many staff members were working when the early morning fire broke out. The earlier broadcast said 27 people died and 17 were injured.

A video showed flames and smoke pouring into a dark sky. The fire was later extinguished, and authorities were investigating how it started, the TV report said.

The head of Iran's judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, ordered a full investigation.

Fatal fires are not rare in the country, mainly because of the disregarding of safety measures, aging facilities and inadequate emergency services.

In September, a fire broke out at a car battery factory owned by Iran’s Defense Ministry for the second time in less than a week. There were no reports of casualties.

