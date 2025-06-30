 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sudan
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)
world

Gold mine collapse kills 11 workers in Sudan

0 Comments
CAIRO

A gold mine partly collapsed in eastern Sudan, killing 11 miners, the state-run company in charge of the project said Sunday.

The collapse of the Kersh al-Feel mine happened over the weekend in the desert town of Houeid in the eastern Nile River province, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Limited Company said in a statement. Another seven workers were injured and transferred to a hospital, it said.

The company said it had stopped excavation and reiterated its warning to informal miners against working at the site.

Sudan is a major gold producer but mine collapses are common due to poor safety standards.

Similar incidents in recent years include a 2023 collapse that killed 14 miners and another in 2021 that claimed 38 lives.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Might Finally Switch to the Romaji System You Already Use

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Tinted Sunscreen: Formulas, Coverage & Protection

Savvy Tokyo

Can Your Company Report You to Immigration If You Quit in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog