Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iran US
FILE - Roxanne Tahbaz holds a picture of her father Morad Tahbaz who is jailed in Iran, during a protest outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London, April 13, 2022. Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison, identifying three of the prisoners as Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbaz, to house arrest. The move comes after Tehran has spent months suggesting a prisoner swap with Washington. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP, File
world

A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal

0 Comments
By The Associated Press

Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, part of a possible deal over billions of dollars of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea.

Three of the five prisoners have been previously identified while two others have not been named publicly. Those identified include:

Siamak Namazi, an energy executive, was arrested in 2015. He had been an advocate of closer ties between Iran and the West.

Iran sentenced both Namazi and his father, Baquer Namazi, to 10 years in the country’s notorious Evin Prison on what the U.S. and U.N. say are trumped-up spying charges.

Baquer was placed under house arrest for medical reasons in 2018 but prevented from leaving Iran despite his family’s pleas that he travel to receive emergency heart surgery after suffering multiple hospitalizations. He ultimately left Iran in October 2022.

Siamak is the longest-held Iranian-American held in Tehran. He appealed to President Joe Biden in an essay in The New York Times in June 2022 as American and Iranian nuclear negotiators met for indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, demanding he intervene to “end this nightmare.”

The murky espionage charges against Iranian-American businessman Emad Sharghi came to light in early 2021, when an Iranian court announced that the venture capitalist had been sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison.

His family says Iran had cleared him of spying charges in December 2019 after jailing and interrogating him for months. Iran says security forces then caught Sharghi on the country’s northwestern border and re-arrested him as he tried to flee Iran while free on bail.

Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent, was meant to be released from prison on furlough as part of Iran’s deal with the U.K. to resolve a long-running debt dispute in March 2022.

That agreement freed two high-profile detainees, charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, who flew home to London. But Tahbaz remained stuck in Iran. Reports soon emerged that he was sent back to prison despite the furlough promise.

Tahbaz was caught in a dragnet targeting environmental activists while visiting Iran in January 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Konjac

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Coding Club: Empowering Kids with Cutting-Edge Coding and Robotics Classes

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

5 English-friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mukibanda Historical Park

GaijinPot Travel

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog