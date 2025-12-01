 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

M6.6 earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan

1 Comment
TAIPEI, Taiwan

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Taiwan just off its northeast coast late Saturday.

The earthquake took place at 11:05 p.m. local time, 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the coastal town of Yilan. Tremors were felt across the island, including in the capital of Taipei, where buildings shook from the shock.

One resident in Yilan County described how a building shook first vertically and then horizontally.

“It kept on shaking for a while. Then I ran out, but most people did not run out. I was scared," he said.

The epicenter was 70 kilometers (43 miles) deep, and there were no immediate reports of widespread damage or casualties. Local television showed hanging TVs swaying inside an office building, and spilled cleaning products and broken bottles that had fallen off supermarket shelves.

In a social media post, Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te urged residents to be alert for possible aftershocks.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Stay safe, Taiwanese!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Hijiori Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment Bathroom Into A Place Of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Indoor Flowering Plants To Brighten Up Your Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Best Ski Resorts Near Osaka: 10 Easy Day Trips and Weekend Winter Getaways

GaijinPot Blog