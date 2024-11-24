Man who calls 911 for help during home invasion fatally shot by Las Vegas police

This police body camera image provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows police responding to a home invasion on Nov. 12, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via AP)

A Las Vegas man called for police help during a home invasion before an officer shot and killed him, according to authorities and 911 calls.

Brandon Durham called 911 early on Nov. 12, saying he was hiding with his 15-year-old daughter after someone broke into his home, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said.

Durham is heard pleading with the dispatcher to “send someone ASAP" in audio recordings obtained this past week by KVVU-TV in Las Vegas.

Koren identified the officer who shot Durham as Alexander Bookman, 26.

Bookman was one of the first officers to arrive and kicked in the front door. Koren said the officer found Durham in a hallway struggling over a knife with the intruder.

In a short video clip of body camera footage released by police, the officer yells for them to drop the knife, then fires one round. Durham and the intruder both fall to the floor, then the officer moves closer and fires five more rounds while standing over them, the video shows.

Durham, 43, died in his home, Koren said.

The Associated Press sent an email Saturday seeking comment on Bookman's behalf from David Roger, general counsel for the union representing Las Vegas police officers.

Koren said Durham and the intruder knew each other. The intruder was arrested and charged with home invasion and assault.

Durham's family wants Bookman fired and charged in the shooting.

“Mr. Durham was not threatening anyone. There’s no justification for the use of force against Mr. Durham," Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney representing the family, said at a news conference, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement that it was too early in the investigation for him to comment on possible charges.

Bookman is on paid leave while the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates.

