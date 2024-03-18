Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Ballooning Death
A police officer walks past a trailer with a hot-air balloon basket on it after the discovery of a man's body at Yarra Bend Park in Melbourne, on Monday. Photo: Diego Fedele/AAP via AP
world

Man falls to his death from hot-air balloon over Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia

A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.

The hot-air balloon took off from Melbourne’s northern suburbs early in the morning and was in the air for about 30 minutes before the man fell from the basket.

His body was found in a residential area, which Victoria state police closed off to traffic. The balloon landed safely many miles from where the man’s body was found.

Police said it will prepare a report for the coroner and the death is not being treated as suspicious. Police are also speaking with the balloon's pilot, other occupants and witnesses.

The National Commercial Hot-Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation expressed condolences for the man's family and friends.

“Hot-air balloon baskets are designed with safety in mind, specifically to prevent passengers from falling out accidentally or from any accidental exit,” their written statement said. “Passengers and the pilot are understandably traumatized by this tragedy and the operator is arranging psychological support and counselling for all affected.”

The incident is also being investigated by workplace and air safety regulators.

Do you really think this is the kind of random article from Australia JT users want to read?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a rough way to die. I wonder how it happened, was he screwing around or something?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Man falls to his death from hot-air balloon.

I'm sure this should read..

Man jumps to his death from hot-air balloon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

