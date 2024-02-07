Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Man in Greece has been arrested over pay-to-view abuse of mentally handicapped people

ATHENS, Greece

Greek police have arrested a man accused of systematically abusing mentally handicapped people on videos live-streamed for paying customers on social media.

A police statement said the 35-year-old suspect arrested in Athens on Tuesday faces charges of human trafficking and causing bodily harm to vulnerable people.

It said the abuse included “constant swearing, bodily harm and sexual acts, which spectators watching the live-streaming requested, and had paid for."

Police said two people found in the suspect's home, who had been allegedly subjected to live-streamed abuse early Tuesday, were placed in care.

A similar case was uncovered in western Athens in November.

