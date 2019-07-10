Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man survived July 9 after being swept over Horseshoe Falls, pictured here, the largest of the Niagara Falls Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

A man survives plunge over Niagara Falls

2 Comments
By JOHN MOORE
MONTREAL

A man who was swept over the largest of the Niagara Falls has been recovered alive, found sitting on a rock in the river below with non-life threatening injuries, Canadian police said Wednesday.

Niagara Park police responded to a call at 4:00 am Tuesday about a "man in crisis" on the brink of Horseshoe Falls, a 188-foot (57-meter) plunge.

When they arrived, the man climbed over a retaining wall into the river and was swept over the waterfall's edge, the police said.

"Male was found sitting on rocks after search of lower river w/non life threatening injuries," the police report said.

The man, who was not identified, ended up on the Canadian side of the falls, which straddle the US-Canadian border.

The incident marks the fourth time an adult is known to have survived going over without protection, according to local news accounts.

In addition, in 1960, a seven-year-old boy went over Horseshoe Falls in only a life jacket after a boating accident, and was rescued from the roiling waters below by a life ring thrown from a tour boat.

Some have also survived after going over the falls in barrels or with flotation devices, while others have died in the attempt.

One lucky person. I hope he gets help forvwhatever out him in the crisis.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

With high water in Lake Erie making for exceptional flows, perhaps this is the summer for a quick trip to see the falls.

Watch this! - here, hold my beer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The article is useless.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

