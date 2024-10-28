Member of British Parliament suspended from Labour Party after video of apparent assault

A member of the British Parliament was suspended Sunday by the Labour Party after a video appeared to show him punching and knocking a man to the ground.

Mike Amesbury, 55, from Runcorn and Helsby in northwest England, was suspended pending an investigation into the incident that took place early Saturday morning.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Mail Online appeared to show Amesbury punch a man in the face on a sidewalk and knock him into the street. He then continued to hit the man while he was down as others shouted for him to stop.

Amesbury had issued a statement Saturday that said he had contacted authorities and would cooperate with any investigation. Cheshire police said they were investigating a reported assault on Main Street in Frodsham.

“Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends,” Amesbury said.

Video had surfaced Saturday on social media that appeared to show Amesbury berating a man in the street. Pointing his finger at the man, Amesbury yelled: “You won’t ever threaten me again, will you?”

Amesbury had said on social media Friday that he was attending a local meeting about policing and community safety.

Last year, a 56-year-old man was convicted of stalking Amesbury at his constituency office in Frodsham.

