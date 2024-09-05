 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Migration Italy
The image made from a video provided by the Italian coast guard shows a patrol boat rescuing migrants from a sinking ship off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy. (Italian Coast Guard via AP)
world

About 20 migrants reported missing after their boat capsizes off Italy

0 Comments
ROME

About 20 migrants are believed to be missing after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean this week, the U.N. refugee agency and the Italian coast guard said Wednesday.

Seven Syrians were rescued and taken to the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, Italian rescuers said. The coast guard said local officials had spotted the sinking boat around 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of the island.

The seven survivors were “in critical condition and many have lost their relatives," Chiara Cardoletti, the UNHCR representative to Italy, said on X.

Survivors said 28 people had left Libya on Sept. 1, the coast guard said in a statement. Twenty-one of them "fell into the sea due to adverse weather conditions,” it added.

Naval units and a coast guard aircraft were searching for those missing.

The central Mediterranean is one of the world’s deadliest migration routes. According to the U.N. migration agency, more than 2,500 migrants died or went missing attempting the crossing last year, and 1,047 have died this year.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

5 All-Natural Japanese Remedies To Fight And Prevent Colds

Savvy Tokyo

How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog