 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sri Lanka Bus Accident
Soldiers and rescue workers stand by the debris of a passenger bus after it plunged into a precipice in Wellawaya, Sri Lanka, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Prasanna Pathmasiri)
world

Bus skids off a cliff in Sri Lanka, killing 15 and injuring 16 others

0 Comments
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

A passenger bus veered off a road and plunged into a precipice in a mountainous region in Sri Lanka, killing 15 people and injuring 16 others, a police spokesman said Friday.

The accident occurred near the town of Wellawaya, about 280 kilometers (174 miles) east of the capital Colombo, on Thursday night and the bus fell into a roughly 1,000-foot precipice, police spokesman Fredrick Wootler said.

The accident killed 15 people and wounded 16, including five children.

Wootler said an initial police investigation revealed that the driver was driving the bus at high speed and lost control of it, crashing with another vehicle and into guardrails before toppling off the cliff.

At the time of the accident, nearly 30 people were traveling on the bus.

Local television showed footage of the severely damaged bus lying at the bottom of the precipice while soldiers were trying to remove the wreckage.

Deadly bus accidents are common in Sri Lanka, especially in the mountainous regions, often due to reckless driving and poorly maintained and narrow roads.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mama Kannon Temple (Ryuon-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Approves OTC Morning-After Pill: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuruga Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Weekly Tokyo Events September 1-7

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Universities in Japan: Which One Is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Best Brunch Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

What To Expect As A Guest At A Japanese Wedding

Savvy Tokyo