Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Russia GPS Jamming
FILE - Britain's Defence Secretary Grant Shapps arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting in London, on March 6, 2024. Britain says a plane carrying Defense Secretary Grant Shapps had its satellite signal jammed as it flew near Russian territory. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
world

Plane carrying UK defense minister had its GPS jammed as it flew near Russian territory

0 Comments
By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON

A plane carrying British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps had its satellite signal jammed as it flew near Russian territory, the government said Thursday.

The government said the Royal Air Force jet carrying Shapps, officials and journalists “temporarily experienced GPS jamming when they flew close to Kaliningrad” on a flight from Poland to the UK.

The Times of London, whose reporter was onboard, said that for about 30 minutes mobile phones couldn’t connect to the internet and the aircraft was forced to use alternative methods to determine its location.

Shapps visited Poland on Wednesday to see UK troops participating in a large NATO exercise, Steadfast Defender.

Kaliningrad is a Russian enclave bordered by Poland and Lithuania, home to the Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Dave Pares, said “the jamming didn’t threaten the safety of the aircraft at any point.” He said it was not unusual for aircraft to experience electronic jamming near Kaliningrad.

Western officials say Russia has significant electronic warfare capabilities based in Kaliningrad.

Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has engaged in GPS jamming in areas from Finland to the Black Sea. A regional Finnish carrier had to cancel flights on one route for a week as a result.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog