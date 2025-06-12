 Japan Today
India Plane Crash
Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday, June12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
world

Air India plane with 244 aboard crashes in India’s northwestern Ahmedabad city

6 Comments
AHMEDABAD, India

An Air India passenger plane bound for London with 244 people onboard crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, the airline and local media reported.

People on the crashed flight included Indians, British, Portuguese and a Canadian, Air India said.

Visuals on local television channels showed smoke billowing from the crash site near the airport in Ahmedabad, a city with a population of more than 5 million.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the directorate of civil aviation, told The Associated Press that Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off at 1:38 p.m. local time.

There were 232 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the flight, which had been bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, Kidwai said.

Gatwick posted on X that it could confirm the flight, which had been due to arrive at 6:25 p.m. in London, had crashed on departure.

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X that rescue teams have been mobilized, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support at the site.

“We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation,” he said.

The 787 Dreamliner is a widebody, twin-engine plane. This is the first crash ever of a Boeing 787 aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

The aircraft was introduced in 2009 and more than 1,000 have been delivered to dozens of airlines, according to the flightradar24 website.

Air India’s chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, said at the moment “our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families.”

He said on X that the airline had set up an emergency center and support team for families seeking information about those who were on the flight.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” he said.

Sheikh Saaliq in Srinagar, India, and Annika Wolters, David Rising, Adam Schreck and Lorian Belanger in Bangkok contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Boeing really aren’t doing too well recently, are they?

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Another Boeing mass casualty event.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Unlikely to be any survivors. 53 Brits were reported on board. Very tragic loss of life.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Saw footage of the crash and crash scene photos and videos.

It came down slowly, nose up and up. Landing gear down as it descended. Almost looks like a stall at the end. Huge mushroom fireball.

Miracle if any survivors.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Just saw another video of what appeared to the crash site and it's a real shocker.

There won't be any miracles.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

RIP to all on board. There sadly will be no survivors.

Another Boeing mass casualty event.

You are not an air accident investigator. This could have been any number of causes. Just another chance for you to push for Chinese jets, I guess.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

