M7.4 earthquake strikes near east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake’s epicenter was 111.7 kilometers (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and had a depth of 39 kms, according to the USGS.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damages.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning System briefly said there was a threat of a possible tsunami from the earthquake but later dropped the threat from its website.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said warnings were issued to coastal areas about a slight change in sea levels, but that means the likelihood of damage is minimal.
Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula was hit by five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — on July 20, 2025.
JJE
The July earthquakes expanded that decent peninsula 2m east - meaning a bigger EEZ.
Will be interesting to see how this adds to the equation.
Cephus
That's huge let's hope ist not a precursor of a humongous one
Desert Tortoise
Petropavlovsk sits right below two big and very active stratovolcanos, Koryaksky and Avachinsky.
marco
The largest magnitude that hit kamchatka is on 30th July 2025, and is a Magnitude 8.8.
(not on 20 July 2025)
source at USGS link: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000qw60/executive
This earthquake is an aftershock, and we can expect others aftershocks in the future in Kamchatka
Especially in California and Alaska as well soon.
Because they are connected.