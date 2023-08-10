Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ecuador Presidential Candidate Killed
Police guard the hospital where several of the injured were taken after an attack against presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Villavicencio was killed as he entered a vehicle after a campaign rally, outside a school in Quito. (AP Photo/Juan Diego Montenegro)
world

A presidential candidate in Ecuador has been shot and killed at campaign event

0 Comments
QUITO

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot and killed Wednesday by an unidentified gunman while at a political rally in the country's capital of Quito, President Guillermo Lasso said.

The killing comes amid a startling wave of violence in the South American nation, with drug trafficking and violent killings on the rise.

“I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished,” Lasso said in a statement. “Organized crime has gone too far, but they will feel the full weight of the law.”

Videos on social media appear to show the candidate walking out of the event surrounded by guards. The video then shows Villavicencio entering a white truck followed by gunfire.

The politician, 59, was the candidate for the Build Ecuador Movement. He was one of eight presidential candidates for the late August election.

He was one of the most critical voices against corruption, especially during the government of former President Rafael Correa from 2007 to 2017. He filed many judicial complaints against high ranking members of the Correa government.

Early accounts show that several others were injured in the attack, though authorities did not confirm how many.

He was married and is survived by five children.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Konjac

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 English-friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo