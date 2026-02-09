 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Truck carrying passengers crashes in northern Nigeria, killing at least 30

0 Comments
KANO, Nigeria

A truck carrying passengers crashed in northern Nigeria because of reckless driving, killing at least 30 people and injuring several others, authorities said Sunday.

The trailer was driving along a highway in Kwanar Barde town in Kano’s Gezawa local government area when it lost control, according to a statement from the Kano governor’s office.

Road accidents are frequent in Africa’s most populous country, in part due to poor road conditions and lax enforcement of traffic laws.

The truck involved in the latest accident was carrying some passengers and goods towards Gujungu town in Kano when it crashed early Sunday morning.

Those injured, many of them with serious injuries, are receiving medical care in different hospitals, according to the statement issued by Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesman for Kano Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“The Governor described the incident as heartbreaking and a great loss not only to the affected families but to the entire people of Kano State,” the statement added.

Sunday's accident renewed calls from officials urging adherence to traffic regulations and threatening severe punishment for offenders.

In December, British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was injured and his two close associates killed when their their driver hit a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which links Ogun state to Lagos. Officials said the driver was speeding, and charged him for dangerous driving.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

Explore San’in Kaigan National Park, where coastline, fishing villages, hot springs and food culture fall into rhythm with Japan's coastline.

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo