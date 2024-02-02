Woman and 2 young daughters in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

Police inspect the scene of an incident near Clapham Common, south London, after a suspected corrosive substance was thrown at a woman and her two young children Wednesday Jan. 31, 2024. British police said Wednesday they are hunting for a suspect after several people were injured with a corrosive substance in London.(James Weech/PA via AP)

A woman and her two young daughters had a corrosive substance thrown on them in London, where they were receiving treatment at a hospital Thursday, police said.

The city's Metropolitan Police force said officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and the girls' 31-year-old mother near Clapham Common, a residential area in south London, on Wednesday evening.

The woman and the 3-year-old girl suffered potentially life-changing injuries, the police department said. Officers were searching for the assailant, who they identified as 35-year-old Abdul Ezedi.

Police said he was believed to be someone known to the victims, but they did not elaborate.

“While this appears to be a targeted attack, he is a dangerous individual and we urgently need to find him," said superintendent Gabriel Cameron.

Police said the suspect fled on foot after he crashed into a stationary vehicle in his attempt to drive away from the scene.

Three members of the public who tried to help the family were treated for minor chemical burns. Five police officers also went to the hospital because of contact with the substance, but only the woman and her children remained hospitalized Thursday.

One witness, Shannon Christi, said she helped pull the 3-year-old victim away from the scene after she saw a man throw the child on the ground. She also said she saw the mother saying, “I can't see.”

“My skin started tingling as well, and my face started tingling," Christi said. “It all happened so fast.”

Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley called the incident “ghastly" but added that attacks involving acids and chemicals were “exceedingly rare” in the British capital.

