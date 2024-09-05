 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Four-Dead-Utah
A police vehicle remains stationed at a scene where four people were found dead in West Haven, Utah, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Isaac Hale/The Deseret News via AP)
world

Woman and her 3 children found shot to death in car in Utah

0 Comments
WEST HAVEN, Utah

A woman and her three children were found shot to death in a car in Utah. Authorities said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public but haven't said what they believe happened.

A family member called called 911 just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to report finding the four people dead in a vehicle at a residence in West Haven, a city near Ogden and north of Salt Lake City, Weber County officials said. A 32-year-old woman, a 4-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl were dead, Weber County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Endsley told KSL-TV. Their names were not made public.

The deaths were reported one day after an 8-year-old boy in Lehi, south of Salt Lake, accidentally killed himself when he got ahold of a loaded gun left in the car while his mother was inside a convenience store.

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSL-TV.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 All-Natural Japanese Remedies To Fight And Prevent Colds

Savvy Tokyo

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog