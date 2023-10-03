Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman riding lawnmower is struck and killed by wing of plane in Oklahoma

BROKEN BOW, Okla

A woman riding a lawnmower next to an airport runway was struck and killed by the wing of a small airplane, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Samantha Hayes, 27, of Idabel died Friday at Broken Bow Municipal Airport, about 185 miles (298 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, according to an OHP report.

James Baxter, the pilot of the single engine aircraft, a Bonanza A36, told investigators he saw Hayes after touching down on the runway about 2:30 p.m. and tried to pull up and fly over her, but she was hit by a wing, the OHP said.

“We're investigating whether any charges could filed against the pilot,” OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart said Monday, “Did the pilot do anything wrong or was this just unavoidable?”

Stewart said other questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was wearing reflective clothing and if she even saw the airplane.

Stewart said the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating any potential regulatory violations regarding the pilot and the aircraft.

The FAA did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Broken Bow city manager, who is also listed as the airport manager, did not immediately return messages for comment.

