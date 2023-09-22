Newsletter Signup Register / Login
78th UNGA General Debate at UN HQ in New York
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Photo: Reuters/BRENDAN MCDERMID
world

Abbas says Middle East peace only possible when Palestinians get full rights

0 Comments
UNITED NATIONS

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday that Middle East peace was not achievable until the Palestinians are granted full rights.

He spoke as the United States appeared to make progress in brokering a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"Whoever thinks peace in the Middle East is possible before our people achieved their full right is delusional,” Abbas said.

Israeli-Saudi normalization would dramatically redraw the Middle East by formally bringing together two major U.S. partners and longtime adversaries.

The normalization talks are the centerpiece of complex negotiations that also include discussions of U.S. security guarantees and civilian nuclear help that Riyadh has sought, as well as possible Israeli concessions to the Palestinians.

Saudi and U.S. calls for the Palestinians to make gains under any deal are likely unpalatable for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government. Netanyahu met U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly in New York.

Abbas also called on the United Nations to convene a conference to try to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which collapsed in 2014.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Daisendaki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

5 Animals Found Only In Japan and Where to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

5 Versatile Fashion Items Trending In Tokyo This Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog