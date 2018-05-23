Accused man's penis measured in New Zealand indecency trial

A man had his penis measured in a New Zealand courthouse on Tuesday after the woman accusing him of indecent assault gave evidence about the size of his member, reports said.
David Scott, an elected councillor from Kapiti, near Wellington, has pleaded not guilty to rubbing his genitals against a female council staffer at a function last year.
The woman said the object she felt touch her back was four to five inches (10-12 centimeters) long, the stuff.co.nz news site reported.
In a highly unusual move, judge Peter Hobbs then allowed Scott's doctor to take the 72-year-old to the court's holding cells to measure his penis with a wooden ruler.
Hobbs suppressed the resulting measurement from public disclosure, Radio New Zealand reported.
Scott's defence argues that the complainant, who has not been named, felt his wallet accidentally touch her as he moved past.
But the accuser said the offending object pressing into her back could not have been a wallet, phone or insulin kit, and was in fact male genitalia.
The trial continues.© 2018 AFP
6 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Not the first time a guy had his stuff measured for trial.
If I were the defense I would make damn sure that the woman who is accusing this guy be made to "prove" her point. Same clothes, similar situation, a function where she is not able to focus all her attention on where he supposedly rubbed up against her and so on and so forth.......
OssanAmerica
I'm going to assume that she turned around and saw it. Unless she has eyes on her back.
stormcrow
I'm thinking rockets in pockets so I'd better stop.
By the way, isn't it difficult to measure a guy weenie as they may differ in size depending on the time of day and level of arousal?
CrazyJoe
If it stands up in court will he get a stiff sentence?
bass4funk
Dear Lord, what is wrong with this world? Smh.
Bungle
The guy explained that in fact he had a twelve inch penis, but he didn’t use it as a rule.