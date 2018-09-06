Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indonesia's Aceh region bans unmarried couples at same table in cafes

1 Comment
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia

A district in Indonesia's deeply conservative Aceh province has banned unmarried couples from sitting at the same table in restaurants, cafes or coffee shops, an official said Wednesday.

The head of Bireuen district's Islamic affairs office, Jufliwan, said the measure also forbids restaurants, cafes and coffee shops from serving female customers after 9 p.m. if they are not accompanied by their husbands, fathers, brothers, or other close relatives.

Aceh is the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia that practices Islamic Shariah law, a concession made by the central government in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence.

"Unmarried males and females who are not close relatives should not eat and drink at the same table, because it is sinful according to Shariah law," said Jufliwan, who uses a single name.

He said the regulation issued Aug. 30 also prohibits restaurants and coffee shops from hiring lesbians, gays, or bisexual or transgender people as waiters or waitresses.

In 2014 the province's lawmakers passed a law that punishes gay sex by public caning and subjects non-Muslims to the region's strict interpretation of Shariah law.

People convicted of adultery, gambling and consuming alcohol already face caning, as do women wearing tight clothes and people who skip Friday Muslim prayers.

Hundreds of people have been publicly caned since the punishment was introduced in Aceh in 2005.

At current rates of growth, Islam will be the majority religion in a few generations. Because of their strict family oriented culture, they have more children and at a younger age. For example, they often marry at 20 and have 3 kids or more, whereas in the west it's marriage after 30 and maybe one kid.

So after 60 years, the Muslim family is already on it's 3rd generation, while the the Western one is just on its second.

Western culture is dying out, and in the long term history of the world, it will be recorded as but a blip, like the dying days of the Roman empire.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

