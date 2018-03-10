ACLU sues Trump administration to stop family separation

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a class-action lawsuit Friday accusing the U.S. government of broadly separating immigrant families seeking asylum.
The lawsuit follows action the ACLU took in the case of a Congolese woman and her 7-year-old daughter, who the group said was taken from her mother "screaming and crying" and placed in a Chicago facility. While the woman was released Tuesday from a San Diego detention center, the girl remains in the facility 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) away.
Immigrant advocates say the mother and daughter's case is emblematic of the approach taken by President Donald Trump's administration. The lawsuit, filed in federal district court in San Diego, asks a judge to declare family separation unlawful and says hundreds of families have been split by immigration authorities.
The lawsuit also raises the case of a Brazilian woman who the ACLU says was separated from her 14-year-old son after they sought asylum in August. The ACLU says the woman was given a roughly 25-day sentence jail sentence for illegally entering the country and then placed in immigration detention facilities in West Texas, while her son was taken to a Chicago facility.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not announced a formal policy to hold adult asylum seekers separately from their children. But administration officials have said they are considering separating parents and children to deter others from trying to enter the U.S.
The department declined to comment Friday on the lawsuit. DHS acting press secretary Tyler Houlton, in an earlier statement on the case of the Congolese woman and her daughter, said government officials have to verify that children entering the U.S. are not victims of traffickers and that the adult accompanying them is actually their parent.
In separate court papers filed Wednesday, the U.S. government said it is awaiting the results of DNA testing to confirm the woman is the girl's mother.
"We ask that members of the public and media view advocacy group claims that we are separating women and children for reasons other than to protect the child with the level of skepticism they deserve," Houlton said.
It's hard to determine how often parents and children are placed in separate facilities after they seek asylum, which is granted to people who have a credible fear of persecution if they are forced to return to their home country.
Different government agencies are responsible for holding adults and children. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detains adults accused of immigration violations, while the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services cares for unaccompanied immigrant children.
Immigration advocates criticized President Barack Obama's administration for opening new family detention facilities in Texas and called for parents and children to be released. The two Texas facilities that it opened were found by a federal judge in 2015 to violate a long-standing 1997 settlement requiring children be released or otherwise held in the "least restrictive setting" available.
That settlement set other standards for the detention of children. The Trump administration has called for ending the settlement as part of its demands for changes to immigration laws.
Top administration officials have said they believe the asylum process is overwhelmed and challenged by people making frivolous claims. Advocates have also accused border agents of unlawfully turning away people who are seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Michelle Brané, director of the migrant rights and justice program for the Women's Refugee Commission, said that through attorneys and social service organizations, she had identified at least 426 immigrant adults and children who had been separated by authorities since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. Brané said she did not have a comparable figure for Obama's administration.
But Brané said since the new administration began, her office has received far more reports of adults being held in ICE facilities without knowing where their children are.
"A lot of these kids are already afraid because they're fleeing something and they know they're fleeing something," Brané said. "And to have them pulled away, that can be devastating for a parent."© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
20 Comments
Login to comment
cla68
If you don’t want to be separated from your children, don’t try to illegally immigrate or game the refugee/asylum system. It’s very simple.
bass4funk
Good luck with that. How about California following the Federal Law. How about these stupid politicians stop blocking ICE from doing their job. I hope Sessions goes in and have these defiant politicians arrested. California is so out of control. A total embarrassment for the rest of the nation.
CrazyJoe
"A lot of these kids are already afraid because they're fleeing something and they know they're fleeing something," Brané said. "And to have them pulled away, that can be devastating for a parent."
Pretty sure it's "devastating" to the children as well. What could be more sadistic than to separate children from their parents, warehouse them in separate facilities two thousand miles from one another, for months? MONTHS!
bass4funk
I have zero sympathy for anyone that breaks the law. I feel for any child being separated from their parent, but if they are illegal and commit crimes on top of being illegal, you need to be arrested and deported. Period! You don’t get rewarded for breaking the law and this is probably one of the best decisions Sessions has ever done since she became AG.
Tommy Jones
You mean if they are undocumented and committ crimes on top of being undocumented. People cannot be illegal. You'll get it one day, Sport.
Aly Rustom
Nice one Tommy!
Tommy Jones
Thanks. It's necessary to be accurate if you want to engage in a reasonable discussion of an issue. Referring to undocumented immigrants as "illegal aliens" is a transparent attempt to dehumanize them so it is easier to act in a repugnant manner towards them.
SuperLib
Mess with California and they'll smack you back. I like that. Just their style, no pulled punches and no apologies. Straight talking and ass kicking.
If the Feds don't like it, they can take a hike.
theFu
Breaking a law to enter the USA makes someone illegal.
If they aren't originally from the USA, but are here now, then they are aliens.
Put those two together and we get someone breaking the law to be in the USA, they are illegal aliens. Illegal immigrants works for me too.
Asylum seekers ... seems that would be arranged BEFORE they arrived with sponsoring groups willing to get them started in the USA. I vaguely remember my family helping some Vietnamese men in the mid-1970s for a few weeks. I was too young to understand much, but Dad had done a few tours in Vietnam in the 60s. They ended up settling near New Orleans.
People in the USA legally originally from other counties are legal aliens / legal immigrants - until they become citizens. My grandparents were legal aliens. No issues with people in the USA legally. Some of the rules are broken, but when people follow the rules, it isn't their fault.
I think separating minors from a parent shouldn't be done either. That doesn't mean the family is kept together, but 1 parent should remain with a minor child ... until they are deported or granted asylum.
Economic immigration is not a reason to grant asylum - unless Japan wants to accept them. What other countries do is their business.
Tommy Jones
No, it doesn't. It makes them a criminal.
Wolfpack
Blame it on the lame lawsuit filed by groups like the ACLU that forced the federal government to keep children and adults in separate facilities.
Tommy Jones
Yeah, lame lawsuits that ensure everyone's civil liberties aren't violated. Totally lame.
Blacklabel
Immigration requires documents. So no such thing as undocumented immigrant. You could call them a want to be immigrant, but they have no documents to be one.
seems unintended consequences here of the previous lawsuit to not lock kids in jail with their criminal parents. So they didn’t want kids jailed with parents but now complaining they are separated?
SuperLib
It comes across as a barbaric punishment meant to make some white people feel really, really good.
Wolfpack
So which is it - do you want the illegal alien parent to be with their child or do you want their civil liberties protected?
There is a really good chance that the parent and child would still be together right this moment had the mother chose not to break the law and illegally reside in a foreign country. But hey, let’s not hold people responsible for their actions. Blame it on someone, anyone else.
zichi
Confusing article.
immigrant families seeking asylum. Asylum seekers are not immigrants or illegals. They are protected by international laws and treaties. People who are immigrants or illegal immigrants are not asylum seekers.
An asylum seeker is a person who has sought protection as a refugee, but whose claim for refugee status has not yet been assessed. Many refugees have at some point been asylum seekers, that is, they have lodged an individual claim for protection and have had that claim assessed by a government or UNHCR.
When arriving at a country border they must immediately request asylum. They are usually kept at refugee centers until their application is heard.
Someone who enters the country illegally and later discovered are not asylum seekers, they are illegally immigrants.
When people are detained along with children, whether asylum seekers or illegal immigrants they should not be separated which must be very stressful for the children and parents.
"the case of a Congolese woman and her 7-year-old daughter,"
that sounds like someone with a good reason for asylum considering what's happening in her country.
Genuine asylum seekers are fleeing from terrible stories and experiences and should be treated with care.
Tommy Jones
Someone clearly hasn't used a dictionary or checked the INA.
Tommy Jones
Your presenting a false duality. We can have both. Undocumented immigrants and their children can be kept together whilst protecting everyone's civil liberties.
Nobody is blaming it on anyone but the parent that made the choice.
Tommy Jones
*You're
zichi
bass4funk
Asylum seekers are not breaking the law. Any persons regardless of age or status that sets foot on the soil of the country can make a claim for asylum, regardless of whichever country they entered from although if the applicant does not meet the criteria for asylum then it won't be granted and will be deported. During their detention the family should not be divided.
For asylum applications filed on or after April 1, 1997, the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) states that the initial interview should take place within 45 days after the date the application is filed. A decision should be made on the asylum application within 180 days after the date the application is filed, unless there are exceptional circumstances.