Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An Afghan balloon vendor looks for customers on a road in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
world

Acting U.S. defense chief visits Afghanistan during troop pullout

0 Comments
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
WASHINGTON

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan on Tuesday, meeting top leaders during the American troop withdrawal.

The Pentagon said Miller met Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Gen Scott Miller, the top U.S. commander in the country. Miller’s stop in Kabul is the second visit by senior defense officials in the last week.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was there Wednesday to meet with Afghan and military leaders and discuss growing concerns about increased Taliban attacks on Afghan forces.

Under the so-called Doha agreement signed in February by the United States and the Taliban, the Trump administration agreed to a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops, going down to zero troops by May 2021 if the agreement’s conditions are upheld. One condition is a reduction in violence by the Taliban, leading to a nationwide ceasefire. The Taliban also agreed to begin peace negotiations with the Afghan government, which are in an early stage.

The acting Pentagon chief last month announced the latest revision to President Donald Trump's plan to reduce U.S. forces in Afghanistan, saying the number will drop to 2,500 by Jan. 15, just days before Joe Biden is sworn in as Trump’s successor. There are now about 4,000 U.S. troops in the country, and military leaders say they will reach the 2,500 target on time.

The Pentagon said the acting secretary met his military leaders to discuss the Taliban violence and the continuing U.S. mission there. He also met service members at several locations “to thank them and acknowledge their sacrifice of being away from their families during a difficult holiday season,” the Pentagon said.

Miller also made stops at two Air Force bases in Britain on Monday. He visited U.S. troops and military leaders at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath. At Lakenheath he also received updates on COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo