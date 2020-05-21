Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

Actress Salma Hayek launches campaign to fight domestic violence

0 Comments
By Oscar Lopez
MEXICO CITY

Oscar-nominated actress Salma Hayek launched a campaign on Wednesday to combat violence against women stuck at home under coronavirus lockdown measures, urging her millions of social media followers to "stand in solidarity with women."

The #StandWithWomen campaign will be run by fashion brand Gucci’s Chime For Change initiative founded by Hayek and singer Beyonce in 2013 and help fund organizations fighting domestic violence around the world.

“We retreat into our homes to protect ourselves from the threat of COVID-19, but what if our home was a threat itself?” said Hayek in a video shared to her nearly 15 million followers on Instagram. “It is so important that we take a stand against gender-based violence.... We can really achieve change if our voices come together and scream: no more."

Countries around the world have issued stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus outbreak, but the measures can leave women trapped at home with their abusers and unable to seek help.

The Mexican-born Hayek was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 2002 movie "Frida."

She is the latest celebrity to join the outcry about violence against women under lockdown, with South African star Charlize Theron launching a similar campaign in April.

More than 50 other actresses and leaders have joined Theron’s campaign.

The #StandWithWomen campaign is being run in partnership with the Kering Foundation, a non-profit which combats domestic violence in the Americas, Western Europe and Asia.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on states to take urgent action to tackle a "horrifying global surge" in domestic violence, adding that for many women and girls, being in their own homes was often the most dangerous.

© Thomson Reuters Foundation

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Castles

Iga Ueno Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Movies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Meet the Japanese Yokai That Will Save us From the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

#StayAtHome

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2020: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Label For Everyone: The Many Types Of Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Living In A Small Japanese Home As A Family Of Three

Savvy Tokyo