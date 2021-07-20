South Australia locks down after 5 virus cases detected; 14 mil nationwide under lockdown

Adelaide will on Tuesday become the latest in a string of Australian cities to lock down, as the largely unvaccinated nation struggles to contain a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.
The state of South Australia, of which Adelaide is the capital, said it would join Sydney and Melbourne in locking down after five local cases were detected.
The decision means more than 14 million Australians are now under orders to stay at home.
"From 6 p.m. tonight, South Australia moves into lockdown," Premier Steven Marshall said from Adelaide, indicating the measures would be in place for at least seven days. "We hate putting these restrictions in place, but we believe we have just one chance -- one chance to get this right."
Only 11 percent of Australia's 25 million people are currently vaccinated. But until now, widespread community transmission had been contained.
For the past month, authorities have been fighting to quash an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta variant, which started after an overseas flight crew infected a Sydney driver.
The virus has since jumped state borders, creating around 100 new cases every day across the vast island nation.
A Sydney lockdown, now in its fourth week, has slowed the spread of the virus there but has failed to eliminate new infections.
The Sydney outbreak has now grown to 1,418 cases, with 78 new infections reported on Tuesday.
Residents are only allowed to leave home for exercise, to buy food, receive medical treatment or for a handful of other reasons, such as essential work. However, there has been a growing debate over what constitutes "essential work," with the construction industry receiving word it can resume business from July 31.
At the same time, authorities in Melbourne on Tuesday said a snap five-day lockdown, which had been due to end, would be extended at least another seven days.
In Queensland, authorities are also on high alert after a woman who visited several tourist sites, including Cairns, tested positive for the virus.© 2021 AFP
Matej
ok and how many deaths from all cases?
just wanted to compare...or no deaths just cases?
Peter14
Quick action prevents deaths. Better to save the lives by going early than counting the deaths and when sufficient have died, then trying to contain.
kurisupisu
Overkill at its finest!
Aly Rustom
agree with Peter14
Leeroy
5 deaths so far in the latest outbreak just in Sydney at the moment have been the only deaths.
Jimizo
11% is ridiculously low at this stage of the pandemic. I applauded Australia earlier on for its competence but this figure is pathetic.
BurakuminDes
Youre not wrong. Worst in the developed world.
We have a religious nutter/advertising executive Conservative PM who parrotted the line "vaccination is not a race" for a year or more. Sadly, where we are now is no shock to us.
Steve
Australia is in this position because their leaders have no leadership capabilities and foresight other than "how can I win the next election?" If the majority of the sheeple support over-the-lop lockdowns (which seems to be the case based on surveys, etc.), then that's the way it will continue to be.
Haaa Nemui
Yep. It’s putting the seatbelt on before the accident, not trying to do it afterwards.
daito_hak
BS! Lockdowns are not a free lunch without their consequences. A right balance must be taken between the acceptable risk (a world without death is not our world) and the social consequences of such authoritarian measures. Leading by the panic like in Australia and many other nations should not be an option in developed countries.
kurisupisu
Yesterday, in the UK we could finally dispense with wearing masks in most places.
Lockdowns a thing of the past
Australia needs to change tack
theResident
I'm stunned that a country so usually sensible as Australia is still essentially seeking to eradicate Covid. They had it SO right at the start, now all so wrong.
Akula
The Aussies are paying the price for a slow vaccine rollout. Lockdowns should no longer be necessary in any way.
Sven Asai
Yes, you don’t like to hear it, I know, but I tell you something. They are not overdoing at all in Downunder , in contrary they still do too less, although it is already very pretty much into the necessary direction. The rest of the planet will have to do the same soon too, but they still deny and try to resist the obvious facts or don’t realize what the Australians and a few other countries already have known or felt for the whole time of that pandemic. You surely know what I mean and I don’t write it again. Refer to my former comments on your servers, those are surely not deleted. lol
theResident
Lockdowns are the past. Aussie Government has the right idea last year and then screwed up by not ordering vaccines quick enough and letting idiotic members of Government comment on on the remote side effects of AZ.
BurakuminDes
Very easy to say that when close to 70 percent of the UK has been fully vaccinated. As opposed to 11 percent of Australians.
Many of us are not happy with any restrictions, and are angry at our third-world vaccine rollout. But we would take the shorter restrictions and 915 deaths as opposed to the UKs many months long lockdowns and approaching 130,000 tragic deaths. I would anyway.
Gooch
Yeah, that's what you said last time. Ever get sick of lying?
Evidently not.
If Marshall and all the other premiers had a single thread of credibility, they'd take a 100% pay cut for each day they lock down their states in solidarity with the people whose livelihoods he's destroying.
But hell will freeze over before they do that. This is about bullying the population into taking experimental vaccines in order to bring in a Chinese-style surveillance state. Only the jabbed will have the "privilege" of signing in to go to the supermarket, cinema, cafe and whatever. And even then, if current political talk in Australia is a guide, even the vaccinated won't be able to move "freely" because of the alleged risk of the next scariant. A simple but effective bait and switch, and blindingly obvious if you follow the doublespeak coming out of these people's mouths.
Steve
Sven. The virus cannot be eliminated. The rest of the planet will soon realize that the only way out is opening up and letting the virus spread throughout a vaccinated population, as we would influenza.
Haaa Nemui
Vaccinated. That is the key word.
syzyguy
antibody dependent enhancement. those are 3 key words.
Haaa Nemui
You’re saying it’s better to die from the virus than to let it give you some kind of long lasting antibodies? Interesting theory.
itsonlyrocknroll
Only 11 percent of Australia's 25 million people are currently vaccinated. But until now, widespread community transmission had been contained.
The very definition presenting the idiom of the little Dutch boy who saved the day by putting his finger in a dike.
The economy become the sacrificial lamb, the photo is clear enough.
Do the hustle
Some very misinformed and naive comments in this thread. The vaccine has been available to anyone over 50 for months. However, due to the low numbers of infections nobody was in a hurry to get vaccinated. Even now with three cities locked down there are less than 200 cases in total. That’s a fifth of Tokyo’s daily total. South Australia has gone into lockdown because of 5 cases, not 500 cases.
This latest outbreak has nothing to do with the government. It is because of a few irresponsible people who disregarded the restrictions and traveled interstate taking their infections with them. They were fined $1,000 for their stupidity, but it didn’t stop them dropping Delta off in their travels.
The lockdowns will be effective and the new case numbers will drop quickly.
virusrex
Not at all, that is just an imaginary danger from people that are not that good with immunology nor virology.
The natural infection would be as likely as vaccines to produce ADE, and even with the many variants already appearing it has not resulted in the appearance of the phenomenon.
Seeing how vaccines end up being still effective against the variants it is clear that ADE is realistically speaking impossible. For it to appear you need antibodies that are reactive but non-neutralizing, so it is already impossible a this point, and on top of that you need a mechanism for the virus to have a facilitated infection of immune cells like macrophages or dendritic cells, which simply doesn't happen for coronaviruses.
syzyguy
thanks for clearing that up virusrex. what does the data say about the safety of graphene oxide nanoparticles in humans?
Express sister
syzyguy, here is a selected list of the chemicals in a Moderna vaccine. Could you tell me which of them you are worried about going into your body, and why?
Thanks!
BigYen
Australia’s conservative Federal government has totally bollocksed its vaccine strategy, failed to invest in updated quarantine facilities, and entirely ducked its responsibilities to fix the aged care sector, where the vast majority of deaths have occurred in the nation. Meanwhile the apoplectic Murdoch press commentators are twisting themselves into knots trying to simultaneously blame Labor states for having lockdowns while insisting that they’re somehow unavoidable in Liberal states. It’s their fault. The Right has always been the side to politicise this pandemic, and now reality is biting them on the ass.
itsonlyrocknroll
There needs to be a global effort to share the vaccines. At a affordable cost structure.
Every nation will be facing economic hardship beyond any downturn experienced this century.
The might need to be a global leveling of debt structuring.
virusrex
You can read by yourself
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/07/10/graphene-oxide-in-pfizer-covid-19-vaccines-here-are-the-latest-unsupported-claims/?sh=36c2f02174d7
You really need to pick better sources of information.
Dr Maybe
@kurisupisu
Yesterday, in the UK we could finally dispense with wearing masks in most places.
Lockdowns a thing of the past
Yes, that's what happened, with daily new infection rates currently at 50,000! That's 4 zeros folks! And you're trumpeting this as some kind of victory? Experts say it will be up to 100,000 a day again in no time, probably much higher. With decisions like that coming from the top, you may as well just give up and install an actual chimp in no.10. The food & redecorating bills would be lower for the taxpayer, at least.
Luddite
Northernlife
The whole country will be in lockdown by the end of the week...
Blacklabel
I would read page 3 here:
https://www.fda.gov/media/144638/download#page=2
entire page full of side effects of Moderna vaccine. People are willingly putting stuff that causes this into their bodies?
then this:
Haaa Nemui
And the FDA says this too.
Can’t believe people are suggesting this is safe.
But we’re not talking about ivermectin.
ReynardFox
“But doctors confronting a new epidemic caused by a highly fatal infectious agent are much like fire fighters confronting a fire. Early aggressive action pays off, whereas slow passive action leads to massive destruction.”
It’s as true today with Covid as it was in the 80s with AIDS
May cause: stomach pain, heartburn, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, gas, constipation, high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, ulcers, bleeding in the GI tract, allergic reactions, liver failure, and death.
These are the possible side effects of: IBUPROFEN.
And I’m sure you’ve had no problems taking it.
Literally EVERY drug on earth has possible side effects. The operant word is POSSIBLE. People whining about a 1 in a million chance of temporary myocarditis are like people standing in the middle of a burning house and going, “But do we really know all the long term effects of fire extinguishers?”
Blacklabel
It’s the same vaccine as it was when no one wanted to take it last year.
Haaa Nemui
@ReynardFox - yeah that was kind of what I was suggesting. Those side effects I listed were for ivermectin which some here consistently say is safer than the vaccine. Not only is it NOT, but it also isn’t effective in the doses that are approved for use in treatment of some human ailments.
Shane Sommerville
I am in Sydney...I am tired of this BS lock downs. I need my freedom back. I m a Lucky one as I work for Qantas and get to go to work...I am vaccinated..
carpslidy
If a two week lockdown meant a year corona free then it might make sense.
But Victoria has almost been locked down as long as it has been virus free.
Factor in mental health, lost schooling, economic costs and general happiness and it makes no sense whatsoever.
GBR48
-Yes, that's what happened, with daily new infection rates currently at 50,000!
If the vaccines work, and scientists say they do, the case numbers can go as high as they like - the deaths will be minimised. Staying locked up forever is not an option.
People die every year of a vast range of things, including flu. We have never locked people up and killed entire sections of the economy because of this before.
Neither zero deaths nor zero risk are options outside a lab. Lockdown kills too.
Now we have a £250 tax on international travel, per person, from tests and a de facto ID system based on vaccine passports. Governments are starting to realise how much they can manipulate society using the virus.
We need to vaccinate, lose the fear and move on. Behave responsibly as you would with flu in Japan - wear a mask and keep some personal distance. If you really are that scared, move to somewhere remote and lock yourself down in isolation. The rest of us want to get on with life.
Australia needs to vaccinate as hard and as fast as they can, beginning with the vulnerable. And vote in a better government. Trying to hide from Covid was a crazy plan.
ReynardFox
@Haaa Nemui
Misread the sarcasm, my bad.
Just leaves me bemused that some people here will talk about how “The world isn’t 100% risk-free” yet will demand that their vaccines be 100% risk-free.
Bill Adams
5 people infected - 14,000,000 people locked down. This is the level of insanity we have reached. Governments around the world have gone quite literally mad.
Bill Adams
YES, it is a victory: a victory for common sense against cowardice.
All adults who want to be vaccinated have been, so they are as safe as they will ever be. And those who have not been vaccinated have chosen not to be, so they are responsible for what happens to them. So we can now stop worrying about the number of infections, as this doesn't matter any more.
People need to grow a backbone and get back to normal life!
ReynardFox
And all the people who want the vaccine, but either haven’t been able to get it yet, or people who can’t get the vaccine for one reason or another.
Unfortunately, anti-vaxxers’ stupidity doesn’t just kill anti-vaxxers. Sadly, we haven’t yet encountered a virus that solely targets idiots too dumb to take it seriously, so we have to protect the vulnerable people from dipsticks who think their rights include spreading deadly diseases to people who don’t want it.
Commodore Perry
JimizoJuly 20 02:21 pm JST
Bad rollout and too much cavalierism towards getting vaccinated.
Strangerland
The former is correct. The latter has nothing to do with it. Cavalierism hasn't been able to show its face yet, due to the high demand for the inadequate supplies.