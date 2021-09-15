Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole (L) and Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau clashed during the televised French-language leaders election debate on September 8, 2021 Photo: POOL/AFP/File
world

Advance voting up nearly 20% in Canada election

0 Comments
OTTAWA

A relatively large number of Canadians -- almost one in five eligible -- voted early in hotly contested upcoming elections on September 20, Elections Canada said Tuesday.

According to the preliminary figures, the independent agency said in a statement, nearly 5.8 million electors voted at advance polls from Friday to Monday.

That represents an 18.46 percent increase from the previous general election in 2019, it said.

The agency has indicated that it is also expecting a larger than usual number of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.

With one week to go before the snap legislative elections, Justin Trudeau's Liberals are in a virtual tie with the Conservatives led by Erin O'Toole, according to public opinion polls.

The 49-year-old Trudeau himself called the election, hoping to again secure a ruling majority in the House of Commons, which he lost in 2019.

Worn out after six years in office, and weakened by a series of political scandals, however, the one-time golden boy of Canadian politics has lost some of his luster.

On the campaign trail, he has been dogged by protesters, many of them enraged by his proposal for mandatory vaccines. Two demonstrators have been charged, respectively, with making threats and assault for throwing stones at the premier.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog