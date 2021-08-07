Taliban kill head of Afghan government media department

The Taliban shot and killed the director of Afghanistan's Government Information Media Center on Friday, the latest killing of a government official and one that comes just days after an assassination attempt on the acting defense minister.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Associated Press that the groups' fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government's press operations for the local and foreign media.
In a statement Mujahid put out later, he said Menapal "was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen" and was "punished for his deeds.”
Mujahid did not give any more details. The killing of government officials by the Taliban are not uncommon, and several recent attacks against civilians have been claimed by the Islamic State. The government most often holds the Taliban responsible.
The war between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government forces has intensified over the past few months as U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country. The Taliban are now trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking smaller administrative districts.
Th killing of Menapal occurred as weekly Friday prayers were being said, Interior Ministry Deputy Spokesman Said Hamid Rushan said. It was unclear where Menapal was at the time of the shooting.
Late Tuesday, a Taliban bombing attack targeting Afghanistan’s acting defense minister killed at least eight people and wounded 20 in a heavily guarded upscale neighborhood of Kabul. The deputy minister was unharmed.
The blast was followed by a gun battle that also left four militants dead. The Taliban said it was to avenge its fighters killed during government offensives in rural provinces.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
kurisupisu
No trial just a death sentence?
The Taliban need to be wiped off the face of the earth！
Speed
Sorry, but the Taliban are again going to bring hell back to this country again.
The US really should've put ALL of their resources and effort into eradicating this cancer in the early/mid 2000s, when they had the chance, but they split their forces into Iraq instead.
This misdirection by the US is going to cause millions of Afghanis cruel hardship and many to lose their lives.
stormcrow
Barbaric, but this is what we expected.
u_s__reamer
Afghanistan has always been the graveyard of imperialists. After the Russians failed and left, the Americans stepped in and botched the job again. Instead there should have been a large-scale "Marshall Plan"-like international effort to rebuild the country within a federal framework respecting the ethnic diversity of the country and vaccinate the people against the virus of religious extremism with a viable economy, jobs for villagers and a modern education system opening opportunities for women as well as men to pursue their dreams. Now it looks like "Après les Américains, le déluge". Now a Taliban takeover will become a huge destabilizing presence in the region. Will the Iranians be next to sup from the poison chalice up the Khyber?
Sal Affist
This is the future of the rest of the Afghan Government officials, unless they are able to take the funds they have secreted away from corruption and somehow get out of the country. Unlike Iran, the Taliban have not been reported to have overseas hit teams to follow them to their safe havens.
Numan
So, it begins........"the purge!"
Commodore Perry
It is only a matter of time when Afghan as we know it no longer exists.
HonestDictator
Taliban dragging Afghanistan back centuries to live in their personal Islamic fundamentalist nightmare. How many warlords were there again before the US came over?
nandakandamanda
Welcome as the Pashtun ethnic minority Taliban join the new government of Afghanistan.
nandakandamanda
Except, maybe they will feel the need to kill everyone else first... .
lostrune2
A civilian, not a combatant, yet no due process
Why would anyone want such rulers