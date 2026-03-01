Afghanistan fires at Pakistani jets over Kabul as conflict intensifies

Taliban soldiers stand on top of a their post as they guard near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, in Khost province, Afghanistan, February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

By Mohammad Yunus Yawar

Afghanistan said it was firing at Pakistani jets in Kabul after blasts and gunfire rocked the capital on ‌Sunday, compounding instability in a region rattled by U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks on U.S. targets in Gulf states.

The Taliban-ruled state has suffered Pakistani strikes against government installations over the ‌past week following accusations, which it denies, that it harbors ⁠militants.

The heaviest fighting in years between the neighbors has raised ⁠fears of a ⁠protracted conflict along their 2,600-km border, with several countries including Qatar and Saudi ‌Arabia calling for restraint and offering to help mediate a ceasefire.

Explosions echoed across parts ⁠of Kabul before sunrise, followed by ⁠bursts of gunfire, a Reuters witness said. It was not clear what had been targeted or whether there were casualties.

Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the sounds were the result of Afghan forces targeting Pakistani aircraft over ⁠the capital.

"Air defence attacks were carried out in Kabul against Pakistani aircraft. ⁠Kabul residents should not be concerned," Mujahid ‌said.

Pakistan's prime minister's office, information ministry and military did not respond to requests for comment.

The violence follows air strikes inside Afghanistan this week that Pakistan said targeted militant infrastructure. Afghanistan described the strikes as a violation of sovereignty and announced ‌retaliatory operations along their shared border.

Iran, which shares borders with both Afghanistan and Pakistan, had offered to help facilitate dialogue before itself coming under attack on Saturday from Israel and the U.S. bent on diminishing Iran's military capability.

ACCUSATION AND ESCALATION

Pakistan has said Afghanistan harbours Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, which it said are waging an insurgency inside Pakistan.

Afghanistan has denied the accusation, saying it does not allow Afghan territory ​to be used against other countries and that Pakistan's security challenges are an internal matter.

Pakistani security sources have said operation "Ghazab Lil Haq", meaning "Wrath for the ‌Truth", was ongoing and that Pakistani forces had destroyed Afghan posts and camps.

Both sides have reported heavy losses, issuing differing casualty figures for each other.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Diplomatic efforts have ‌intensified, with Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, the European Union and United Nations ⁠urging restraint and calling for ⁠talks.

The U.S. said it supports Pakistan's right ​to defend itself.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif described the fighting as "open ⁠war".

Afghanistan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani ‌said the conflict would be "very costly". He said only ​front-line forces were engaged in fighting that the country has yet to fully deploy its military.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.