 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court with attorney Todd Blanche on May 21, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Michael M. Santiago
world

After backlash, Trump pulls social media post with reference to 'unified Reich'

1 Comment
By Nathan Layne
WASHINGTON

Donald Trump deleted a video posted to his Truth Social account that included reference to a "unified Reich" after President Joe Biden's campaign and others criticized the use of language often associated with the Nazi regime.

The 30-second video, which was posted on Monday afternoon, was no longer available on the website by early morning on Tuesday. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the post had been removed from the site.

The video portrayed a positive vision for the country should the Republican presidential candidate defeat Biden, a Democrat, in November's election, featuring hypothetical newspaper headlines about a booming economy and a crackdown on immigration at the southern border.

At two points in the video, text below a larger headline reads: "INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED... DRIVEN BY THE CREATION OF A UNIFIED REICH." The text is somewhat blurred, making it difficult to make out at first glance.

Trump has made a series of inflammatory remarks on the campaign trail, calling political enemies "vermin" and saying immigrants who entered the nation illegally were "poisoning the blood of our country." Those drew heavy criticism from Democrats and some historians who said they echoed Nazi rhetoric.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Boston on Tuesday, Biden criticized the use of a word often associated with Nazi Germany's Third Reich under Adolf Hitler.

"This is Hitler's language, not America's," Biden said.

Karoline Leavitt, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday that the video was created by someone outside the campaign and shared by a staffer who did not notice the use of the word "Reich" before posting.

She said Trump, who is facing a criminal trial in New York over a hush money payment to a porn star, was in court at the time. He did not answer a question about the video shouted by a reporter as he headed into court on Tuesday.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The text in the video appears to have been copied from a Wikipedia page about World War One and refers in part to developments long preceding Hitler's rule.

"German industrial strength and production had significantly increased after 1871, driven by the creation of a unified Reich," the Wikipedia page reads.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Make America Great Again!

Four more years, four more years

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

DRIVEN BY THE CREATION OF A UNIFIED REICH

Even ignoring the REICH bit, how does Trump imagine unifying the country? He constantly vilifies anyone not associated with the MAGA movement.

Or is this a unitary executive theory on steroids (i.e. authoritarian rule)?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Just because Trump's supporters look, talk, and act like Nazis, doesn't mean that they are Nazis. They just like the aesthetic from the era, want to shut down and punish dissent, and want to set up concentration camps for those who deserve it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

At two points in the video, text below a larger headline reads: "INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED... DRIVEN BY THE CREATION OF A UNIFIED REICH." The text is somewhat blurred, making it difficult to make out at first glance.

Trump has made a series of inflammatory remarks on the campaign trail, calling political enemies "vermin" and saying immigrants who entered the nation illegally were "poisoning the blood of our country." Those drew heavy criticism from Democrats and some historians who said they echoed Nazi rhetoric.

"Nope, never read Mein Kampf. What makes you think that?"

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/donald-trumps-history-adolf-hitler-nazi-writings-analysis/story?id=105810745

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Iris Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 One Piece Statues in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo