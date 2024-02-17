Zelenskyy signs security pact with France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sit before their talks, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 16, 2024. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

By Alexander Ratz, Yuliia Dysa and Michel Rose

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new long-term security pact with France on Friday, after securing a similar deal and aid from Germany, in a tour jolted by news of the death of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Zelenskyy is visiting Germany and France to drum up military assistance at a critical point in the war against Russia, with Ukrainian troops trying to hold back Russian forces closing in on the eastern town of Avdiivka.

"Our cooperation yields results in the protection of life in Ukraine and our entire Europe," Zelenskyy said on X upon arrival in the French capital, where he was welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron.

The security pact with France includes commitments by Paris to deliver more arms, train soldiers and send up to 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024, Macron's office said.

Zelenskyy, wearing his trademark khaki fatigues, smiled as he shook Macron's hand in the Elysee palace after the two leaders signed the pact, which has been negotiated over the past few months.

The German security pact, which will last for 10 years, commits Germany to supporting Ukraine with military assistance and hitting Russia with sanctions and export controls, and ensuring that Russian assets remain frozen.

Berlin has also prepared another immediate support package worth 1.13 billion euros ($1.22 billion) that is focused on air defense and artillery.

"The document's importance cannot be overestimated. It makes clear that Germany will continue to support an independent Ukraine in its defence against the Russian invasion," Scholz said.

"And if in the future there is another Russian aggression we have agreed detailed diplomatic, economic and military support," he added.

Zelenskyy said the aid was critical as military supplies from other partners had decreased while Russia had an advantage in artillery on the front line.

News of Navalny's death in a Russian prison broke just before the two leaders were due to speak. Navalny had spent time in Germany recuperating from poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent in Siberia in 2020 before he headed back to Russia.

"I met Navalny here in Berlin when he was trying to recover from the poisoning attack in Germany and also talked to him about the great courage it takes to return to the country," Scholz said.

"And he has probably now paid for this courage with his life," he said.

Zelenskyy landed in Germany as the war with Russia nears its third year. It marks his first foreign trip since he replaced his popular army chief and reshuffled his military command.

Germany became the second Ukrainian ally after Britain to sign a bilateral security deal ensuring support until Ukraine reaches its goal of joining the NATO military alliance.

"A new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities. We are making every effort to end the war as soon as possible on fair Ukrainian terms and ensure a lasting peace," Zelenskyy said on social media as he landed in Germany.

Kyiv says the security arrangements with allies would in no way replace its strategic goal of joining NATO.

Zelenskyy was also expected to give a speech at the Munich security conference on Saturday. Several bilateral meetings on the sidelines are planned, including with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

