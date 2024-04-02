Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

After police raid home of Peru's president, more ministers resign

0 Comments
By Marco Aquino
LIMA

Three of Peru's cabinet ministers abruptly resigned on Monday as a fresh political scandal involving luxury watches targeted President Dina Boluarte, adding more volatility to the South American nation's increasingly rocky politics.

The trio of resignations, including the interior minister, follow a probe launched into allegations of illicit enrichment by the president, who is being investigated over her high-end Rolex watches.

Police and prosecutors raided Boluarte's home and office over the weekend looking for evidence of the origin of at least three Rolex watches. Boluarte has denied wrongdoing and insisted that she purchased the watches with her own money.

Interior Minister Victor Torres announced his decision to step down on Monday, which was followed by resignations from the education and women's ministers. All voiced support for Boluarte, with one calling the police raid on the president's home "unnecessary" and "excessive."

"I'm leaving in peace with my hands clean," Torres told reporters, insisting that his resignation was due to "family and health issues." The other two ministers did not give reasons for their resignations.

The resignations come as Boluarte's prime minister, who took office last month, aims to win a vote of support from Congress, as is customary, with the president's government fearful that the opposition-controlled legislative body might deny the prime minister its support.

Cabinet members were arriving to the government palace in the capital Lima on Monday evening, ahead of the naming of new ministers by the embattled president, according to a government statement.

In addition to replacing the three ministers who resigned on Monday, local media reported that the president is also expected to replace vacancies at the head of the agriculture and trade ministries.

A former vice president, Boluarte ascended to the presidency in late 2022 as the sixth president in six years following President Pedro Castillo's removal and arrest on charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog