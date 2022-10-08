After Russia-Ukraine plan, Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions

Billionaire Elon Musk, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.
"My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won't make everyone happy," Musk, the world's richest person, told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday. Musk made the remarks when asked by the newspaper about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai.
Beijing, which says democratically ruled Taiwan is one of its provinces, has long vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and has not ruled out the use of force to do so. Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's 23 million people can decide its future.
"And it's possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that's more lenient than Hong Kong," Musk, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The Shanghai factory accounted for about half of Tesla's global deliveries last year. Musk also said China has sought assurances that he would not offer the Starlink internet service of his SpaceX rocket company there.
Musk said he reckoned that conflict over Taiwan was inevitable and warned of its potential impact on not only Tesla, but also on iPhone maker Apple Inc and the wider economy. The interview did not elaborate on those remarks.
Earlier this week, Musk proposed that Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under U.N. auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality. He asked Twitter users to weigh in on his plan, drawing sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who proposed his own Twitter poll: "Which @elonmusk do you like more? One who supports Ukraine (or) one who supports Russia."© Thomson Reuters 2022.
Hiro
What a attention seeker.
Northernlife
Please jump on your SpaceX rocket and go inhabit Mars.
Nemo
Shouldn't the best set of hair plugs on the planet focus on getting his twitter bung-up sorted out first?
That seems like more than enough responsibility for him.
PTownsend
Muskseems to be following in the footsteps of other US businessmen like Henry Ford, who at one point was supportive of Hitler. Musk and business people like Ford see the world from a my wealth first perspective, and seem unable to recognize that people like many Ukrainians and Taiwanese have a sense of loyalty to their private home, their land, homeland and culture and do not want to be consumed by a brutal nation that once had brutalized them. Most gigantic global corporations prefer dictatorships because they are more easily bought off and are better able to control their populations, keep their jackboots on the throats of them, thereby making it easier for the businesses.
That Musk has been a creative businessman, and is well educated is beyond question, but I do not want to see him and other mega-corporations, and billionaires regardless which political party or nation they support, continue to dominate US and global affairs. In. Musk's favor, he is involved in some efforts to try to lessen the stranglehold fossil industries have on the planet. Though at the same time his businesses are continuing to further pollute the earth, and some of his US employees have less than positive things to say about his management style. Doubtful many of his employees in China would criticize him. which is probably one of the reasons Musk and some other US businesses stay in China, after all sheepled people make it easier for the ruling caste to remain in control.
Laguna
Oh, JEEZE, Musk, won't you please confine yourself to your area of expertise?
No: Give Beijing an inch and they'll take a mile. What Musk suggests would necessarily mean the end to one of the most vibrant democracies in Asia - indeed, in the world.
venze
After Ukraine plan, Musk offers proposal to resolve Taiwan tensions:
He may be the richest, but that does not mean he is a know-all.
Earlier, he proposed new referenda be held under UN auspices & Ukraine to go neutral.
Who cares?
Now he asks Taiwan to hand over some control to Beijing..
Overtly & overly presumptuous. Who bothers..?
Fighto!
Musk is a total disgrace.
Of course he favours China being "given" part of Taiwan - he shamelessly does big business with them and builds a huge amount of his cars in Communist China. Appeasing China is what he is about.
Musk is all about one thing only : enriching himself.