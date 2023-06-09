Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken approaches to shake the hand of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan during a joint press conference in Riyadh Photo: POOL/AFP
world

After Saudi visit, Blinken raises Palestinian state with Israel PM

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to undermine prospects for a Palestinian state, after talks in Saudi Arabia which linked normalization to peace efforts.

Blinken, after wrapping up a visit to the Gulf Arab monarchy criticized by rights groups, spoke by telephone with Netanyahu to discuss "deepening Israel's integration into the Middle East through normalization with countries in the region," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken "discussed the need to uphold the commitments made at regional meetings in Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh to avoid measures that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution," Miller said, referring to talks earlier this year in Jordan and Egypt that brought Israeli, Palestinian and U.S. officials together.

Blinken in a speech this week before the leading U.S. pro-Israel group said that he would work to win recognition of the Jewish state by Saudi Arabia -- a major goal for Israel due to the kingdom's size and role as guardian of Islam's two holiest sites.

Speaking alongside Blinken on Thursday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that normalization with Israel "is in the interest of the region" and would "bring significant benefits to all."

"But without finding a pathway to peace for the Palestinian people, without addressing that challenge, any normalization will have limited benefits," he said.

"Therefore, I think we should continue to focus on finding a pathway towards a two-state solution, on finding a pathway towards giving the Palestinians dignity and justice."

Netanyahu during his last stint in power won normalization from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain in what both he and the then U.S. administration of Donald Trump saw as crowning achievements.

The longest-serving Israeli premier has returned to power leading the country's most right-wing government ever with supporters adamantly opposed to a Palestinian state.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The US really needs to stop doing foreign policy for Israel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog