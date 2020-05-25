Newsletter Signup Register / Login
After watching son graduate, Kentucky couple killed in traffic accident

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky

A Kentucky couple was killed in a traffic accident after leaving their son's high school graduation ceremony, police said.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the family's car collided with a pickup truck Saturday in Flemingsburg.

The car's driver, Nancy Barnett, 53, of Ewing, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Lyndon Barnett, 56, later died at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

Fleming County High School Principal Stephanie Emmons said Dalton Barnett had attended his graduation ceremony Saturday and the accident occurred shortly afterward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Dalton Barnett, 18, and his brother, Michael Barnett, 26, were passengers in the car and were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of their injuries, state police said. The driver of the pickup and a passenger were uninjured.

Nancy Barnett wore a shirt to the graduation that read, “Senior Mom: Some people wait their entire lives to meet their inspiration. I raised mine. Class of 2020.”

“This speaks volumes to the kind of mother Nancy was and to the Barnetts and how proud they were of their family,” Emmons and Fleming County schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said in a statement. “We will be here to support Dalton and his brother as they face the difficult times ahead.”

The statement said Gov. Andy Beshear and other officials reached out to the school system to offer prayers and assistance.

The accident remains under investigation.

