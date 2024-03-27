Trump selling Bibles to encourage supporters to 'Make America Pray Again'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is selling Bibles ahead of the Easter holiday, encouraging his supporters to "Make America Pray Again" and buy what he describes as his "favorite book."
The 77-year-old Republican presidential candidate, who counts conservative Evangelical Christians among his staunchest supporters, is selling the Bibles -- which contain the unusual addition of the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence -- for $59.99.
Trump, who unlike most U.S. presidents, rarely attends church except during public political events, has advertised the Bibles, which feature a cover embossed with an American flag, during what Christians call Holy Week.
The move is part of a partnership with country music singer Lee Greenwood, whose song "God Bless the USA" is a well-established Trump rally anthem.
In a three-minute video posted on his Truth Social network on Tuesday, Trump told supporters that "Christians are under siege" as he hawked a large-print King James Version of the Bible complete with what he called America's "founding father documents."
"Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country," he said, compelling viewers to "protect content that is pro-God. We love God.
"All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many -- it's my favorite book," he said, telling supporters: "We must Make America Pray Again" in a play on his campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."
None of the revenue from the Bibles will be used to finance the Trump campaign, according to the website where they are sold, which indicates the former president's image is being used as part of a paid partnership.
The video was posted as the real estate mogul's Trump Media & Technology Group, which includes Truth Social, soared in its Nasdaq debut.
Trump launched Truth Social after he was kicked off mainstream social media platforms following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters.
The former president is facing a huge bond payment after a New York court ruled that he, his sons and their family business lied for years about the value of his assets.
On Monday, a New York appeals court cut the $454 million bond payment that had been due to $175 million, and gave him 10 extra days to pay.
Trump was widely criticized by religious leaders in 2020 after posing for a photo, Bible in hand, in front of a church near the White House just minutes after security forces forcefully ejected peaceful protesters from the area. The church had been defaced with graffiti and damaged in a fire during previous demonstrations.
Trump is far and away preferred by conservative Christians over President Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic who regularly attends mass.© 2024 AFP
Kurumazaka 2
Nothing to see here, right Bass?
*Nothing at all. This is totally *normal.
yamada1043
The hypocrisy of it all … the former Insurrectionist-in-Chief is another fraud peddling another form of snake oil.
We the People of the United States of America deserve better.
Kurumazaka 2
emphasis on the word ALL
you hear that Buddhists, Hindus and any non-religious folk. Get back in your LANE!
Dango bong
after grabbing girls in the p***y he is hocking bibles!
Kurumazaka 2
the Evangelical right doesn’t give two hoots what folk not them think they deserve.
dagon
The tax-free, prosperity-gospel peddling, mega church Christian nationalism is a figurative cancer on the US.
And metastasizing to other nations aided by prominent authoritarians and corporate money.
https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/20/donald-trump-allies-christian-nationalism-00142086
But like in the case of Trump and his Bibles, it can also be grotesquely hilarious.
https://www.upworthy.com/autotuned-remix-trump-supporters-losing-their-minds-after-election
Mocheake
The man 'rarely' - more than likely never - goes to church and could probably not quote one verse from the bible. If you're easily led by the nose, as pretty much all of his followers are, this will seem like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Let 'em go ahead. A fool and his (or her) money are soon parted and The Donald will be more than happy to do his part and collect from fools.
u_s__reamer
The TRUMP BIBLE!? Snake-oil doesn't come more rancidly sacrilegious than this MAGA-MAPA Whopper at $59.99. from the old, orange Beelzebub.
u_s__reamer
bass4funk
Yes, we are Judea-Christian society
Yes, and that’s why I’m not voting for Biden, ever.
No, they can do as they wish and worship as they like as well.
I think it’s safe to say that the left don’t speak for none of us. Relax.
bass4funk
Why? Because I believe we only have 2 genders?
Well, atheists do the same for their causes, it goes both ways.
And in that condescending note is why Trump’s poll numbers continue to grow.
Kurumazaka 2
as long as they have a Bible in their house, as all Americans should.
bass4funk
Ok, now you’re just over-embellishing to a new degree.
lincolnman
That's got to be a John Stewart joke, right? Trump's favorite book? ROFLX2....
"Buy two within the next hour and we'll throw in a Stormy Daniels tape for free"....
collegepark30349
Isn't that the picture where he is holding the Bible upside down?
*"All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many -- it's my favorite book,"*
I rolled my eyes so hard I saw the back of the inside of my skull.