Newsletter Signup Register / Login
For Donald Trump (L), the fact that Canada's defense spending represents less than 2 percent of GDP "undermines the security" of NATO Photo: AFP/File
world

Ahead of NATO summit, Trump urges Canada to up defense spending

0 Comments
By SAUL LOEB
MONTREAL

Ahead of next month's NATO summit, U.S. President Donald Trump has once again called upon Canada and other members of the North Atlantic alliance to increase their defense spending.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dated June 19, the U.S. president said there is "growing frustration in the U.S. that key Allies like Canada have not stepped up defense spending as promised."

The text was made public by the website iPolitics, with a spokesman for the prime minister confirming its existence to AFP Saturday.

For Trump, the fact that Canada's defense spending represents less than two percent of GDP "undermines the security of the alliance," and "provides validation for other allies that also are not meeting their defense spending commitments."

Canada's defense spending was 1.3 percent of GDP in 2017, according to NATO.

In 2014, members of the treaty pledged to allocate two percent of GDP to defense. The U.S. president, who has often lamented several member states' level of military spending, reiterated that he would demand that this commitment be honored at the NATO summit in Brussels on 11 and 12 July.

"It will become increasingly difficult to justify to American citizens why some countries continue to fail to meet our shared collective security commitments," he wrote.

A spokesperson for Canadian defense minister Harjit Sajjan said Saturday that the government committed in 2017 to increase military spending by 70 percent over 10 years -- and added that "Canada's participation in NATO operations around the world is a tangible signal of our commitment to the trans-Atlantic Alliance."

The letter comes amid tensions between Canada and the U.S., after the imposition of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum -- and Trump's branding of Trudeau as "dishonest" and "weak" after the G7 summit.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Popular

Aoshima (Cat island)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Summer Music Festival Guide: Oh No, Let’s Go!

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

6 Types of Students Language Teachers Will Meet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Hatos Bar: An American BBQ Oasis In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Unique Date Spots In Tokyo (That Don’t Involve Rowing Boats Or Sushi)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

LGBT

Shibuya Home Bar

GaijinPot Travel